Palm Springs trailer reveals quirky twist to Andy Samberg rom-com

Hulu has released the trailer for Andy Samberg’s summer flick Palm Springs, revealing the film’s sci-fi time loop twist on the classic romcom.

The film’s trailer shows Nyles (Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Samberg) and Sarah (How I Met Your Mother’s Cristin Milioti) as they meet at a wedding in the Californian city and soon become romantically involved.

However, Nyles then reveals that the pair of them are stuck in a never-ending time loop, forcing them to relive the same day over and over again.

As shown in the trailer, the removal of all consequence results in Nyles and Sarah embarking on various wacky adventures as they try to waste as much time as possible. “You’ve just got to embrace the fact that nothing matters,” Nyles tells Sarah in the clip.

The Hulu romcom, set for release on 10th July, also stars J.K Simmons, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin, Grace & Frankie’s Peter Gallagher and June Squibb.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the trailer, with one user noting the similarities between the film’s plot and current lockdown life. “Is now the best time or the worst time to release a comedy about people stuck in an endless, repetitive loop?” Whitney Friedlander wrote.

My life now revolves around #PalmSpringsMovie. Nothing else matters. We only stan this now and nothing else. — Closeted Funko Pop Admirer (@BrendoWeissman) June 16, 2020

While other viewers referenced other time-loop comedies, including Bill Murray’s 1993 film Groundhog Day and Natasha Lyonne’s Netflix series Russian Doll. “Groundhog Day a la The Lonely Island? Cooooooool beans,” one user wrote, referencing the comedy trio’s 2007 film Hot Rod.

Hmm. 'Russian Doll' really wasn't for me as far as Groundhog Day-style movies go but this though… https://t.co/9iJBa2p5cB — Alexander Sullivan Bahr (@alexbahr) June 16, 2020

Produced by The Lonely Island (Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone), Palm Springs debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, with NEON and Hulu acquiring the distribution rights for $22 million shortly afterwards.

Palm Springs will be available to watch on Hulu from Friday 10 July onwards. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.