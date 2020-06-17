Who should replace Daniel Craig as James Bond? Vote now

The upcoming No Time to Die is set to be Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, agent 007, only amplifying the ongoing conversation around who could be the next actor to play Ian Fleming’s super-spy on the big screen.

During a recent rewatch of Craig’s first Bond film Casino Royale as part of our new RadioTimes.com Film Club, we asked readers who they wanted to see take over as the next James Bond… and we got a lot of responses!

Now we’ve put together some of the most popular suggestions into a poll, to let RadioTimes.com readers vote and finally deliver a definitive answer on who the majority of Bond fans want to see strap on the Walther PPK next.

Daniel Craig announced in August 2017 he would be back playing Bond for “one last time” in the 25th film in the 007 series, confirming in a November 2019 interview with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert that he was “done with Bond”.

A number of actors have suggested they’d be open to replacing him, with Outlander star Sam Heughan insisting that “it’s time we have a Scottish Bond [like Sean Connery] again” and The Night Manager’s Tom Hiddleston saying that he is a “huge fan” of Bond and that he’d embrace the “extraordinary opportunity” to play the character.

No Time to Die is currently set for release in UK cinemas on 12th November. The film – directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga – was originally scheduled to come out in April of this year, but was postponed worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.”

