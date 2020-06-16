How to watch Chhichhore – where to stream Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bollywood movie

In memory of Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who tragically died at the weekend, many fans are revisiting his extensive work in TV and film.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old film star, who was based in Mumbai, appeared in a variety of Hindi-language films, including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – the biopic of cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 2019 film Chhichhore and a 2020 Indian remake of The Fault in Our Stars – Dil Bechara.

Comedy-drama Chhichhore, which was one of Rajput’s last projects, was released in 2019 and also featured Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in starring roles. In the film, Rajput plays a middle-aged man who tells the story of his time in college to his teenage son.

Here’s how you can watch the Hindi-language hit…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How can I watch Chhichhore?

While Chhichhore is not available on Netflix or Amazon Prime video, the film can be watched on Hotstar – a platform dedicated to streaming content from India. Subscriptions cost £49.99 for a year or £5.99 monthly.

What is Chhichhore about?

After his son fails his exams and attempts suicide, Anirudh Pathak (Rajput) reunites his friends from college so they can tell his son about their time at university in the 90’s. Living in the ‘losers’ hostel housing, the six friends attempt to win the college’s annual sporting championship in order to prove that their hostel is the best.

Which Sushant Singh Rajput films are on Netflix?

While Chhichhore is not on Netflix, a number of other films starring Sushant Singh Rajput are for UK members. These include 2013 Bollywood drama Kai po che, which tells the story of three friends who want to start a cricket training academy, and 2019 Netflix original Drive, in which a thief and street racer join forces to pull off a grand heist.

Pk, a 2014 comedy starring Rajput, is also available on Netflix and tells the story of an alien who comes to earth and befriends a television journalist.

Advertisement

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.