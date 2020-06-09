Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. James Bond icon Britt Ekland says new 007 twist “ruins the fantasy”

James Bond icon Britt Ekland says new 007 twist “ruins the fantasy”

The Man with the Golden Gun star is not impressed with the idea of 007 new role... **CONTAINS POSSIBLE NO TIME TO DIE SPOILERS**

James Bond star Britt Ekland

Britt Ekland, who played Mary Goodnight opposite Roger Moore in The Man with the Golden Gun, appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the new rumours James Bond will have a daughter in the upcoming No Time to Die.

Advertisement

It seems the former ‘Bond girl’ isn’t a fan of the idea, which emerged from an apparent leak last week, and would rather the suave spy remained more of a “fantasy”.

Reportedly leaked call sheets, obtained by MI6-HQ, heavily hint that Bond (Daniel Craig) and his partner Dr Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) will have welcomed a daughter together in the five-year period between the events of Spectre and the new movie.

“I think that Bond should probably be a little bit more untouchable,” Swedish actress Ekland said when questioned about the concept of Bond as a father. “He’s a fantasy.

“The Bond man, every big do I go to, everyone wants to be Bond.”

When pressed on whether writing Bond’s daughter into No Time to Die “ruined” the fantasy, Ekland replied: “It think so. I, personally, think so.

“But Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson, producers], they know better than me,” she laughed.

Ekland went on to say she believes the next Bond, who will replace Craig when he steps down from the role after No Time to Die, should “turn back time” and be a “traditional” 007, “an old-fashioned bachelor”.

Advertisement

No Time to Die will be released in UK cinemas 12th November. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about No Time to Die

James Purefoy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Daniel Craig in Bond 25, SEAC and Bond

Bond 25 Is one of these rumours the real title?

Liam Gallagher

The name's... 6 artists who we want to record the next Bond theme

Bond 25

Brace yourself for a new shot of Daniel Craig as Bond in No Time To Die

Daniel Craig stars in No Time To Die as James Bond

No Time to Die will be the longest ever Bond film