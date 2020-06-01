What’s new on Netflix in June 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

Netflix has seen something of a boom since the beginning of lockdown, and with another month of staying at home on the horizon for many, the streaming platform’s schedule of new content is remaining as packed as ever.

June sees the return of some popular original series – with 13 Reasons Why coming to a close after its fourth season, Queer Eye‘s Fab Five reuniting for a long-awaited fifth series of the hit makeover show and Ryan Murphy’s comedy drama The Politician getting a second run.

And there’s also some exciting series making their debuts this month, including The Titan Games, a new sports competition series hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson; Lenox Hill, a docuseries taking a look at the lifesaving work of four doctors at the titular hospital in New York City; and The Woods, a Polish language crime drama adapted from the Harlan Coben novel of the same name.

As far as original feature films go, there’s Will Ferrell’s long-awaited Eurovision Song Contest: the Story of Fire Saga, plus the small matter of a new film from legendary director Spike Lee – his latest picture Da 5 Bloods, which tells the story of four African American vets who return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader, arrives this month.

We also have a new stand-up special from irreverent American comedian Eric Andre to look forward to, as well as new action thriller titled The Last Days of American Crime, an anime feature called A Whisker Away and a documentary looking at the abuse suffered by members of the USA Gymnastics team, Athlete A.

If you’re still on the hunt for Netflix’s May releases, we have the schedule.

Read on for our pick of the June list.

Monday 1st June

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown series 1-12 Show in which the late American chef and TV star travels the world celebrating international cuisine. Watch on Netflix

Dear My Friends season 1 Korean drama focusing on a group of characters in their twilight years. Watch on Netflix

44 Cats season 2 A second run for the Italian animated kids’ series about a group of musical cats. Watch on Netflix

Keeping Up with the Kardashians seasons 1 and 2 Taking us back to the early days of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris. Watch on Netflix

March Comes in like a Lion season 1 Anime series focusing on a reclusive 17-year-old professional shogi player. Watch on Netflix

My Shy Boss season 1 Korean drama about a mysterious man known as “The Silent Monster who is the director of a top public relations agency. Watch on Netflix

The Real Housewives of Atlanta seasons 1-2 The first two series of the reality show. Watch on Netflix

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seasons 1-2 The first two series of the reality show. Watch on Netflix

The Real Housewives of New York seasons 1-2 The first two series of the reality show. Watch on Netflix

Revolutionary Love season 1 Korean romantic comedy series about a narcissistic, carefree heir who gives up his wealth after meeting the girl of his dreams. Watch on Netflix The Titan Games season 1 Dwayne Johnson leads contestants, who undergo various mental and physical tests, to become a “Titan”. Watch on Netflix

Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008) Watch on Netflix

Annabelle (2014) Watch on Netflix

Armour of God: Chinese Zodiac (1986) Watch on Netflix

Backdraft (1991) Watch on Netflix

Beethoven (1992) Watch on Netflix

Being John Malkovich (1999) Watch on Netflix

Changeling (2008) Watch on Netflix

Cry-Baby (1992) Watch on Netflix

Dante’s Peak (1997) Watch on Netflix

Dreamgirls (2006) Watch on Netflix

EuroTrip (2004) Watch on Netflix

Far and Away (1992) Watch on Netflix

Fastest (2011) Watch on Netflix

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) Watch on Netflix

Fierce Creatures (1997) Watch on Netflix

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000) Watch on Netflix

Friday (1995) Watch on Netflix

Geronimo: an American Legend (1993) Watch on Netflix

Get Hard (2015) Watch on Netflix

Guest House Paradiso (1999) Watch on Netflix

Hearts in Atlantis (2001) Watch on Netflix

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019) Watch on Netflix

Inception (2010) Watch on Netflix

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) Watch on Netflix

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) Watch on Netflix

Jumping the Broom (2011) Watch on Netflix

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) Watch on Netflix

The Life of David Gale (2003) Watch on Netflix

Little Giants (1994) Watch on Netflix

Madeline (1998) Watch on Netflix

Mallrats (1995) Watch on Netflix

The Man with the Iron Fists (2012) Watch on Netflix

Mean Girls 2 (2010) Watch on Netflix

Menace II Society (1993) Watch on Netflix

Mickybo & Me (2004) Watch on Netflix

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) Watch on Netflix

My Girl 2 (1994) Watch on Netflix

Ned Kelly (2003) Watch on Netflix

No Country for Old Men (2007) Watch on Netflix

Obsessed (2009) Watch on Netflix

Oldboy (2003) Watch on Netflix

Pan (2015) Watch on Netflix

Primal Fear (1996) Watch on Netflix

Reality Bites (1994) Watch on Netflix

Sanctum (2011) Watch on Netflix

Thunderbirds (2004) Watch on Netflix

Waist Deep (2006) Watch on Netflix

War Games (2014) Watch on Netflix

Wild at Heart (1990) Watch on Netflix

Wimbledon (2004) Watch on Netflix

Wishmaster (1997) Watch on Netflix

Your Name (2016) Watch on Netflix

Zombeavers (2014) Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 2nd June

The Addams Family The 2019 animated film about everyone’s favourite spooky family. Watch on Netflix

Fuller House season 5b The very last run of episodes for the American sitcom. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 3rd June

Spelling the Dream Documentary chronicling the success of Indian American competitors at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 4th June

Baki season 2 A second series for the anime based on the manga Baki the Grappler. Watch on Netflix

Friday 5th June

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom The most recent entry to the Jurassic Park franchise, featuring Chris Pratt and seeing Jeff Goldblum return to the series. Watch on Netflix

The Last Days of American Crime Action thriller movie about two men and a woman who plan the heist of the century before a government-broadcast signal wipes out crime for ever. Watch on Netflix

Queer Eye season 5 The fab five are back to improve the lives on a new batch of nominees – almost a year after series 4. Watch on Netflix

This Gayflower couldn’t hit land soon enough! ⚓️ Who’s ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th! #QE5 ✨???????? P.S. With 10 EPISODES, this is our BIGGEST season yet ???????? pic.twitter.com/sxls6HQDmM — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 14, 2020

13 Reasons Why season 4 The hit teen drama focusing on mental health reaches its conclusion after four series. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 7th June

365 Days New Polish film in which a fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 9th June

The Disaster Artist (2017) James Franco directs and stars in this biographical comedy-drama about film-maker Tommy Wiseau and the making of his cult movie The Room. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 10th June

Lenox Hill season 1 Docuseries taking a look at the lifesaving work of four doctors at the titular hospital in New York City. Watch on Netflix

Friday 12th June

Addicted to Life French documentary series that takes a look at some of the most extreme sports played across the world. Watch on Netflix

Da 5 Bloods New film from Spike Lee that tells the story of four African American vets who return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader. Watch on Netflix

Dating Around season 2 Second outing for the dating show where singletons try to find love by going on multiple dates. Watch on Netflix

F is for Family season 4 The animated comedy series returns – with Breaking Bad star Jonathan Banks joining the voice cast. Watch on Netflix

Jo Koy: in His Elements The latest stand-up special from the Filipino-American comedian. Watch on Netflix

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 2 Second run for the animated comedy series. Watch on Netflix

The Woods season 1 Polish language crime drama adapted from the Harlan Coben novel of the same name. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 13th June

Drag Race All Stars season 5 Delayed from 6 June, the first two episodes of the fifth series. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 14th June

Alexa & Katie part 4 Family sitcom about two teens who are starting high school, one of whom is battling cancer. Watch on Netflix

Monday 15th June

Hereditary Ari Aster’s 2018 horror film about the haunting that is experienced by an American family, starring Toni Collette and Alex Wolff. Watch on Netflix

The Karate Kid (1984) Teen drama, with Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita and Elisabeth Shue

Shameless (UK) series 1-11 Paul Abbott’s drama set on the fictional Chatsworth council estate, starring David Threlfall as drunken Frank Gallagher. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 17th June

People Just Do Nothing series 5 More from the BBC mockumentary following the crew behind pirate radio station Kurupt FM. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 18th June

The Order season 2 The fantasy series is back with more wizard-werewolf rivalry and secret society drama. Watch on Netflix

Rick and Morty series 4 Fourth run for the cult sci-fi animation. Watch on Netflix

A Whisker Away Fantasy anime movie following a schoolgirl who has the ability to transform into a cat – and attempts to gain the attention of her crush. Watch on Netflix

Friday 19th June

Babies series 2 Documentary examining how infants discover life in their first year. Watch on Netflix

Disclosure Leading trans creatives and thinkers share heartfelt perspectives and analysis about Hollywood’s impact on the trans community. Watch on Netflix

Floor Is Lava In this reality show, teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Watch on Netflix

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) Third instalment of the animation comedy franchise, which takes us out to sea. Watch on Netflix

The Politician season 2 Second run of the comedy drama from Ryan Murphy about a high school student who has known since he was seven years old that he is going to be the US president. Watch on Netflix

The Sinner season 3 More from the dark anthology series that sees a police detective take on a different disturbing case in each season. Watch on Netflix

Skyscraper (2018) Dwayne Johnson plays a security expert on assignment in Hong Kong who must infiltrate the world’s tallest building, which is on fire. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 23rd June

Eric André: Legalize Everything The latest stand-up special from the irreverent American comic. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 24th June

Athlete A Documentary that tells of the abuse suffered by young members of the USA gymnastics team, perpetrated by Larry Nassar – the team’s doctor. Watch on Netflix

Friday 26th June

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019) The singer documents the people and places that have helped influence her career. Watch on Netflix

Eurovision Song Contest: the Story of Fire Saga Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in this comedy that pokes fun at the popular singing competition, as two Icelandic singers are given the chance to represent their country. Watch on Netflix

Introducing Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams (aka Fire Saga) performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Yep. Coming 26 June. pic.twitter.com/TTSsIhSkrd — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 16, 2020

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 2018 sequel to the hit musical featuring the songs of Abba starring Meryl Streep and Cher. Watch on Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked season 12 A chance to go backstage on the popular reality contest. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 27th June

Dark season 3 Time is counting down to the start of the third and last cycle of the mind-boggling German-language series… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 30th June

The Big Lebowski (1998) Coen brothers’ comedy, with an all-star cast including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore and Steve Buscemi. Watch on Netflix

Billy Madison (1995) Adam Sandler stars as a lazy 20-something who lives off his wealthy hotel magnate father. Watch on Netflix

The Change-Up (2011) Body-swap comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman. Watch on Netflix

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) Judd Apatow’s break-out comedy starring Steve Carell, Catherine Keener and Paul Rudd. Watch on Netflix

George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half The veteran stand-up comedian returns for his last special. Watch on Netflix

The Holiday (2006) Romantic comedy, starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Jude Law and Eli Wallace. Watch on Netflix

Homemade A collection of short films shot in isolation from around the world by acclaimed directors including Ladj Ly, Pablo Larraín, Rungano Nyoni, Gurinder Chadha and Kristen Stewart. Watch on Netflix

Patch Adams (1998) A talented student doctor (Robin Williams) turns the medical community upside down with his offbeat views about the healing power of laughter. Watch on Netflix

Poldark season 4 Fourth run of the popular BBC drama starring Aidan Turner. Watch on Netflix

Ride Along (2014) Buddy cop caper starring Ice Cube, Kevin Hart and Laurence Fishburne. Watch on Netflix

Robin Hood (2010) Ridley Scott’s retelling of the Robin Hood legend, with Russell Crowe in the title role. Watch on Netflix

Scarface (1983) Small-time crook Tony Montana (Al Pacino) emigrates from Cuba to the US, determined to become rich and powerful. Watch on Netflix

Scent of a Woman (1992) Lengthy melodrama loosely based on Dino Risi’s 1974 Italian film of the same name starring an Oscar-winning Al Pacino Watch on Netflix

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) Twilight star Kristen Stewart seems ideally cast in this gloomy retelling of the Snow White story. Watch on Netflix