Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce found dead aged 30 alongside girlfriend Natalie Adepoju

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend have been found dead in their Las Vegas home.

The 30-year-old, who played student Tyler Crowley in the vampire franchise Twilight, died alongside his 27-year-old girlfriend Natalie Adepoju on Wednesday 13th May.

The couple’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed by Las Vega Medical Examiner’s office.

Boyce, who is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, had been dating Adepoju for “little over a year”, according to E! News.

The actor appeared in the first Twilight film in 2008 as Tyler, a human school friend of Bella’s (Kristen Stewart). His only other acting credit involved playing a cowboy in writer-director Trevor Jackson’s 2018 music video Apocalypse.

Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, paid tribute to her son in a Facebook post, writing that the actor had been in the process of starting a chicken wing business named West Wings with Adepoju.

“I can say that my son was my favourite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion,” she wrote. “I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me.”

In December, Boyce commemorated his 30th birthday with an Instagram post which read: “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones.”

Last week, Adepoju’s family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral costs, writing that they currently did not wish to disclose the cause of death.

“Natalie had so much life to live, we are saddened that her life was cut short,” her family wrote. “Natalie leaves behind one son, her father, two brothers and one sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly.”