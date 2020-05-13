Capone cast vs the real-life people they play

Notorious gangster Al Capone has been depicted in numerous films and television shows over the years, but a new film sheds light on a unexplored time in his life.

While the film has been released in the USA, Capone’s UK release date hasn’t been announced yet. Capone stars Tom Hardy in the title role and picks up with the criminal in his later years, where his health rapidly deteriorated due to tertiary syphilis.

Here are the stars assembled to play Capone’s cast of real-life characters.

Tom Hardy plays Al Capone

Tom Hardy has built a reputation for radically changing his appearance to disappear into his roles and Al Capone is no exception. Hardy has been dressed up in prosthetic make up to give him the look of an older man as well as Capone’s trademark scar, out of which his nickname was born.

Kyle Maclachlan plays Dr Kenneth Phillips

Twin Peaks star Kyle Maclachlan plays the role of Dr Kenneth Phillips, who served as the Capone’s family doctor leading up to the mobster’s death.

Noel Fisher as Sonny Capone Jr

Noel Fisher has been cast in the role of Sonny Capone, the son of the infamous mobster. Born with congenital syphilis, he required brain surgery at a young age which left him deaf in one ear.

Matt Dillon plays Johnny Torrio

Torrio was a fellow mobster and a mentor of sorts to Al Capone, who inherited the huge criminal organisation that he had built in his younger years. Torrio ultimately outlived Capone, dying after a heart attack at the age of 75.

Linda Cardellini plays Mae Capone

Dead to Me star Linda Cardellini plays Capone’s wife, Mae, who stuck by his side right to the bitter end. Unlike her husband, she lived a long life, passing away in a Florida nursing home at the age of 89.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide. Capone’s UK release date hasn’t been announced yet, but US viewers can watch it now.