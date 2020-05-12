Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. Hamilton movie to be released on Disney Plus in July – a year early
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Hamilton movie to be released on Disney Plus in July – a year early

The Tony Award-winning hit musical will land on Disney's steaming platform this summer

Credit: Disney+

The film of the award-winning musical Hamilton will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus from Friday 3rd July. 

Advertisement

The show’s creator and former star Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the news via Twitter this afternoon, writing: “It’s only a matter of time…Our Hamilton film.”

Sign up to Disney Plus with a seven-day free trial or subscribe for £59.99 a year

Disney Plus will release a filmed version of Hamilton’s original broadway production, starring Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Renée Elise Goldberry as Angelica Schuyler in addition to other members of the original US cast.

Other musical heavyweights appearing in the performance include Leslie Odom Jr, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson.

The film, directed by Tommy Kail, uses the “art of live capture”, which gives viewers “the best seat in the house”.

Disney Plus moved the film’s release to an earlier date, with Miranda hinting the streamer did so due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney Plus for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down,” he said.

Hamilton, which made its Broadway debut in 2015, won 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and a Grammy the following year, while its West End production went on to win seven Olivier Award in 2018.

Advertisement

Hamilton the film will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday 3rd July. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide. To sign up to Disney Plus you can get a seven-day free trial, or subscribe for £59,99 a month.

Tags

All about Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

A Star Is Born (2018) Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Samuel L. Jackson

Fury Files lands on Disney Plus next week to give Marvel fans ‘top-secret access’ to SHIELD

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield cast in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! adaptation