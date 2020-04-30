Accessibility Links

Lionsgate will stream blockbusters for free on YouTube during lockdown

Four of the entertainment company's blockbusters will be available to stream free of charge to raise money for charity during the coronavirus crisis.

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne

Lionsgate UK will stream four of its box office hits for free on YouTube during the Covid-19 lockdown to raise money for health and industry-related charities.

Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies will show films such as Eddie The Eagle, Bend It Like Beckham and The Hunger Games over the course of four weeks, starting on Saturday 2nd May with the Oscar-winning film La La Land.

Edith Bowman, Keith Lemon, Jack Whitehall and Jonathan Ross will each host one of the film nights throughout May, encouraging viewers to donate to NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal and The Film and TV Charity Covid-19 Emergency Response.

Viewers will also be treated to surprise guest appearances, costume contests, giveaways and live tweets from Lionsgate and its partners during the weekly event.

“Although there is nothing quite like watching a film on the big screen, Lionsgate Live! is a great chance for the UK to come together and celebrate the cinematic experience from home,” said Lionsgate UK’s CEO, Zygi Kamasa.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to show our support and raise money for the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal and The Film and TV Charity Covid-19 Emergency Response, who are both doing incredible work during this time. Join us as we celebrate a night out at the cinema, and bring it on home.”

Biopic Eddie the Eagle, starring Taron Egerton, will stream on 9th May, with football classic Bend it Like Beckham (May 16th) and The Hunger Games (May 23rd) airing the weeks after.

Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies will stream weekly via YouTube, starting with La La Land at 6pm on Saturday 2nd May. 

