Netflix announces surprise Michelle Obama documentary to debut on 6th May

A surprise new documentary focusing on Michelle Obama will debut on Netflix on 6th May.

Becoming, which takes its title from Obama’s autobiography, is directed by Oscar-shortlisted filmmaker Nadia Hallgren and will see the former First Lady reflect on her life as she embarks on a tour of 34 cities.

As reported by Screen Daily, Hallgren said of the project, “I’ve been a documentary cinematographer for 15 years and my focus has always been the craft of cinema vérité.

“To make this film feel intimate I knew I had to get close. In practical terms, that can be a hard thing to do with Michelle Obama.

“For security reasons alone, she’s flanked by Secret Service everywhere she goes. She moves quickly and I had to learn to move with her — I filmed in tight, private spaces in a way that required the smallest possible footprint, but also allowed me to build a close relationship with her.

“I hope this film will speak to different people in different ways — that it will say one thing to a teenager and another to a person over 70. That audiences will get a sense of the energy in those arenas.”

Obama added in a statement, “It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made.

“Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots.

“Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it.”

Becoming will air on Netflix on 6th May.