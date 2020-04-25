Pokemon Journeys coming to Netflix soon – but there’s a catch

Netflix has gained the rights to stream new episodes of Pokémon Journeys, but only in the United States so far.

The Pokémon Company International will air Pokémon Journeys’ first 12 episodes from 12th June. New episodes will be added each quarter.

Senior VP International Business of The Pokémon Company International, Emily Arons, told The Hollywood Reporter: “With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.”

Arons continued: “We can’t wait for Pokémon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokémon Journeys: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June.”

Pokémon Journeys follows Ash and his best friend Pikachu as they travel to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, which is a research facility set about discovering new and exciting Pokémon from across the world.

When he gets there, he meets Goh, and they later become research fellows in The Cerise Laboratory.

Although Pokémon Journeys isn’t coming to Netflix in the UK yet, there’s still plenty of Poké-goodies fans can stream right now from Great Britain.

So far, Sun and Moon, Indigo League, I Choose You, Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution and The Power of Us are all available on Netflix UK right now.

And if it’s your birthday, there’s even a special message from Pikachu, too.

If you’re a fan of animation, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into on Netflix, ranging from Yu-Gi-Oh! to Castlevania.

