Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. How to watch Disney Family Singalong in the UK

How to watch Disney Family Singalong in the UK

Here comes a nostalgia treat for Disney fans

High School Musical - Key Art (JPEG)

The original cast of Disney’s High School Musical are reuniting for a star-studded television event.

Advertisement

Disney Family Singalong will see cast members from various Disney films and TV shows come together to give renditions of iconic songs from their homes.

Included in the lineup are Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel from the hit Disney Channel films, while Zac Efron will also appear in a video message.

They’ll be performing one of the most famous songs from the series, which has a particularly relevant title for our current times: We’re All in This Together.

Other highlights confirmed for the event are Christina Aguilera singing Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King, Donny Osmond performing I’ll Make A Man Out of You from Mulan, and Josh Groban singing Toy Story’s You’ve Got a Friend in Me.

How to watch Disney Family Singalong in the UK

Wondering how to watch ABC in the UK? In the US, the special is airing on ABC at 8pm EST, but international fans will be able to tune in as well when its made available on YouTube and social media.

Those craving even more Disney content should check out the best films and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Disney Plus is available for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a full year. You can also sign up for a free seven day trial.

Tags

All about High School Musical

Lucas Grabeel and Ashley Tisdale play Ryan and Sharpay in High School Musical 3
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-02-28 at 10.19.20

Sophie Turner wants to play X-Men’s Jean Grey again in the MCU

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian season 2 won’t bring back Taika Waititi as director

James Gunn

James Gunn says there’s “no reason” for The Suicide Squad to be delayed

Film and TV Easter eggs

Best TV and movie Easter eggs: Marvel, Star Wars, Black Mirror