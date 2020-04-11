A live-action Robin Hood is in the works from Disney

Heads up anyone pining to see a photorealistic rooster playing a lute: Disney have announced a live-action version of Robin Hood is now in the works. And, just like Lady and the Tramp, it’s going straight to Disney Plus.

Rather than relying on human actors, however, the remake of the 1973 cartoon will “feature the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a live-action/CG hybrid format,” according to THR. And, don’t worry, unlike the Mulan reimagining, the new movie will be a musical, expected to mirror the laid-back whistle-heavy soundtrack of the original.

Mexican director Carlos Lopez Estrada, best known for 2018 crime movie Blindspotting, will helm the movie, penned by Kari Granlund (writer of the Lady and the Tramp remake)

The original movie delivered a comic take on the classic English legend, with anthropomorphic animals portraying the story’s key stars. Robin ‘take-from-the-rich-to-give-to-the-poor’ Hood was depicted as a fox, his best friend Little John by a bear, ally Friar Tuck a badger and the greedy Prince John a lion.

Although in development, it’s yet unclear when the project could emerge on Disney Plus, with many Disney projects put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

The streaming service recently announced it had surpassed 50 million paid subscribers worldwide, helped by its launch in territories across Europe, including the UK.

