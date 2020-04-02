Accessibility Links

Actor changes lyrics of your favourite Disney songs in quarantine parody

"No one cleans like Gaston!"

Disney quarantine lyrics

Some are spending quarantine figuring out how to entertain the kids now that schools are closed, others are binge-watching the best TV series and films on Netflix.

Actor and YouTuber Kurt Tocci, however, has found a brand new way to pass the time in self-isolation: adapting iconic Disney lyrics to reflect the challenges of lockdown life, with costumes to match.

Tocci went all out for the renditions, getting into character for Disney anthems such as Beauty and the Beast’s Gaston, Aladdin’s A Whole New World and Frozen’s Let It Go.

Of course, the lyrics are slightly adapted, with Gaston praised for his cleaning chops instead of looks, Aladdin wondering which shop is best to go (“how ’bout Costco?”) and Elsa screaming “Stay at home” instead of “Let It Go”.

There’s even an appearance from Ariel at the end, from her own bathtub no less. You can watch the video below:

Disney Characters In Quarantine

When Disneyland closes! ????????

Posted by Kurt Tocci on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

The viral video has clearly resonated with those cooped up at home and is a welcome slice of entertainment in these strange times.

If it’s made you want to watch the Disney movies featured, they’re all currently available on Disney+ in the UK.

You can sign up to the seven-day Disney Plus trial or subscribe for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.

