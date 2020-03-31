Accessibility Links

  Vin Diesel's iconic Fast and Furious ride has just got its own Lego set
Vin Diesel’s iconic Fast and Furious ride has just got its own Lego set

Dominic Torreto's Dodge Charger is just as powerful in miniature form

Dodge Charger Fast and Furious Lego

Lego just launched a collector’s building set of Dominic Torreto’s iconic Dodge Charger, one of the Fast and Furious franchise’s most epic rides.

The Lego 42111 Dodge Charger is a collector’s building set and comes in at £89.99. It has 1077 pieces, so it should keep you entertained if you find yourself with more time on your hands during lockdown.

The Lego replica mimics the original 1970 Dodge Charger used in the films but also features some of Dom’s enhancements. It comes with a moving pistons suspension steering system, an air blower, a V8 engine, two nitro bottles, and a fire extinguisher — just in case things get too hot in the cockpit.

Fast and Furious – Dom's Dodge Charger
Fast and Furious – Dom’s Dodge Charger
Universal

The Dodge Charger made its debut in the first Fast and Furious movie, and was driven by Vin Diesel’s Dom in a race against Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner before the pair became “family”.

It has cropped up throughout the franchise since, often before being smashed to bits by anything from a prison bus to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The second-generation model was even used by Dom to dive out of an aeroplane in that Fast and Furious 7 parachute stunt.

You might even want to build the Lego model while you do a Fast and Furious movie marathon. If you don’t own them all already, there’s currently a deal for Fast and Furious 1-8 films on Amazon so you can watch the Fast and Furious movies in order.

All about Fast & Furious 6

Fast and Furious 6 - Key Art
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
