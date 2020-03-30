James McAvoy has donated £275,000 to the NHS

James McAvoy has donated £275,ooo to a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the NHS amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The X-Men and His Dark Materials star revealed his donation via a series of Instagram videos, with the money going towards Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

The campaign originally set out to raise £200,000—but thanks in large part to McAvoy’s donation, the total raised has already exceeded £440,000, with a new target now set at £500,000.

One of the doctors behind the campaign, Dr Salaj Masand, told The Guardian that the money donated by McAvoy would cover the cost of 75,000 masks and 75,000 visors.

He said, “We are overwhelmed and speechless at the trust and faith people have put into us to deliver this.

“The number of very generous donations from everyone doubled our target within three days.”

Meanwhile, explaining his donation on Instagram, McAvoy urged his followers to donate what they could to the fund.

He said, “Money donated today will save lives. Help us to help the government to help the NHS. The situation is truly urgent and time is of the essence.”

The appeal from doctors read, ““Unfortunately current hospital supplies are not sufficient and while we are reassured the government is doing everything it can, healthcare workers on the frontline are risking themselves daily without adequate protection to care for sick patients.

“Healthcare workers on the frontline without PPE is the equivalent of going to war without armour and protection.”