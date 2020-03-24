Accessibility Links

ITV to air pandemic movie Contagion amid coronavirus lockdown

The 2011 Steven Soderbergh film might not be the escapist entertainment some viewers are looking for...

Contagion

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people will be looking to TV and movies for a bit of escapism — but one film that ITV plans to show this week might not offer viewers much in the way of respite.

Advertisement

The channel has included 2011 film Contagion on its schedule for the coming week, with the Steven Soderbergh-directed pandemic flick set to air on Thursday (26th March) at 9pm on ITV2.

The film, which stars a host of A-listers including Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law and Kate Winslet, tells the story of a deadly virus sweeping the planet—not unlike the coronavirus that is currently dominating the headlines.

It was based on the 2003 SARS outbreak and the swine flu epidemic of 2009, but elements of the plot closely resemble the situation that is currently unfolding throughout the world.

Speaking to Buzzfeed about the warnings that the film included, scientific adviser Tracey McNamara said, “I wish people had paid closer attention to it when the film came out, because it really was a warning to the federal government that this could happen and you need to prepare.”

The pandemic has had a profound impact on everyday life in the UK and throughout the world—including on the TV and film industries, with many big-budget projects shutting down production and delaying their releases.

You can also watch Contagion now on Amazon Prime. You can also buy the film on DVD and Blu-ray. It’s also available on iTunes or Google Play.

Advertisement

Don’t fancy a pandemic film in the middle of a pandemic? Check out our TV Guide to see what else is on this week.

