Disney’s Onward is getting an early VOD release in the US

Disney has announced another title that will make an early VOD release,Pixar’s Onward, the studio’s latest heartwarming animation.

Following in the steps of the likes of Universal and Warner Bros, the House of Mouse has made Onward available to watch on home entertainment as of today in the US. The film will also land on Disney+ in the US on 3rd April.

#PixarOnward is coming to the US tonight on digital download and will be streaming on #DisneyPlus on April 3rd. pic.twitter.com/FA8m8OR9Cp — Disney and Pixar's Onward (@pixaronward) March 20, 2020

As cinemas shut down around the world due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the push towards early video on-demand release means audiences can still watch new movies despite being in self-isolation.

Other films that have seen an early release on home entertainment include Frozen 2, Trolls World Tour and The Invisible Man.

Onward landed in cinemas on 6th March, while the world was only beginning to grapple with the effects of the global pandemic. As a result, it performed poorly at the box office, despite receiving positive reviews and featuring plenty of star power.

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voice two very different elf brothers who embark on a magical journey to bring back their dead father for one day. Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are also part of the cast.

There is a catch, however, and it’s that the film will not be available to watch in the UK neither on VOD nor on Disney+, at least for now. We will let you know as soon as that changes.

In the meantime, there are plenty of Disney+ films you can watch when the streaming service launches in the UK on 24th March, including The Lady and the Tramp.