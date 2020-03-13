Scream reboot to be reportedly helmed by Ready or Not directors

Scream looks set to be the latest horror classic to be given a reboot – with Wes Craven’s 1996 film reportedly the subject of a remake.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have signed on to helm the project, which is being developed by the newly formed Spyglass Media Group.

Further details on the reboot are sparse, and there has been no comment on the reports from Spyglass.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are no strangers to the horror genre, with last year’s Ready or Not proving a box office hit while the pair were also part of the horror filmmaking collective Radio Silence.

Wes Craven’s film, which tells the story of the Ghostface killer, is considered something of a landmark in the history of the genre.

It starred Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Matthew Lillard, and spawned a four-film franchise, the last of which was released in 2011.

Craven, who directed all four features, once expressed an interest in a fifth instalment – but it never came to fruition, and he passed away in 2015, aged 76.

It is not clear if the new film will be a continuation of the story from the original franchise or a complete reboot.