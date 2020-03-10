Mulan is Disney’s “best live action remake” yet according to critics

Disney’s live-action Mulan remake had its world premiere last night and the first reactions to the movie are very positive.

A select few fans and members of the press were able to attend the event, taking to Twitter afterwards to share their thoughts on the much-anticipated film.

The cast of Mulan, which includes Liu Yifei in the title role, were praised for their glowing performances, with one critic naming the movie “Disney’s best live action reboot.”

I’ve seen MULAN twice now and I must say it is grrrreat. Easily Disney’s best live action reboot. I think it’s also Disney’s first battle epic? It is beautiful & absorbing & rich & empowering. The cast is excellent and Niki Caro’s direction is just breathtaking. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 10, 2020

The cast of Mulan is fantastic in the film. There are lots of little moments that nods to the animated that’ll make the fans happy. Very beautiful & epic cinematography. It had more fantastical elements than I expected. Overall, a great re-telling of the animated and very fun ???????? — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) March 10, 2020

Unlike the 1998 animated film, the Mulan remake is not a musical but doubles down on the more action-oriented elements of the original.

It was a risky move for a story so close to many people’s hearts, but it appears to have paid off as the ambitious battle scenes have been described as “thrilling.”

#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn't even matter that it's not a musical. If you're a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can’t wait to see this again. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020

#MULAN is shockingly great?? The music really works and there’s an action sequence I’m sure audiences will be talking about for a long, long time. Wouldn’t dare spoil it but let’s just say that Mulan devours a million mile hoagie and if there was any CG used it was invisible. A+! — ben mekler (@benmekler) March 10, 2020

I’m very surprised at how much I liked the live action #Mulan movie. It’s so majestic, the action is thrilling, it aims for a level of sophistication and beauty you don’t expect. (I was never a huge fan of the animated film, I think I’ve only seen it once. So no attachments) — Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) March 10, 2020

Fans had also been concerned that the film would lack a romantic subplot, given the omission of the original love interest Li Shang.

However, the film’s replacement character Chen Honghui (Yoson An) is reportedly a very strong substitute, as one fan describes his relationship with Mulan as “steamy.”

Disney’s Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart. Oh, and the romantic chemistry gets STEAMY. Like chanting “kiss” in a silent theater steamy.#Mulan2020 #mulan pic.twitter.com/soILc7OdTm — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) March 10, 2020

Also! Surprisingly sexy for a Disney movie. Case in point: the very loud “OH MY GOD” that was uttered in the theater when Yoson An took his shirt off. #Mulan — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 10, 2020

Finally, while fans of the original won’t get to see all of their favourite musical numbers (or beloved dragon Mushu) performed in live action, Mulan does pay homage to its animated roots.

Donny Osmond, who sung the iconic I’ll Make a Man Out of You, makes a mysterious cameo appearance in an unrevealed role.

There’s also a phenomenal Donny Osmond cameo longtime #Mulan fans are sure to flip for — ben mekler (@benmekler) March 10, 2020

Mulan’s release in China has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to the closure of 70,000 cinemas, but its UK release has not yet been affected.

Mulan will land in cinemas on 27th March.