Daniel Craig responds to No Time to Die coronavirus pushback: “Don’t curse our movie”

James Bond fans were shocked all around the world when it was announced that the release of the upcoming James bond film, No Time to Die, was to be pushed back by seven months amid coronavirus fears.

Advertisement

The producers stated they had postponed the release of the film from April to November after “careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace”.

The announcement came only a few days after the founders of two 007 fan sites urged the film studios to delay its release. It’s new UK release date is 12thNovember, and in the US on 25 November.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The hotly-anticipated 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, which marks Daniel Craig’s final appearance as the iconic British secret service agent, had originally been due for release on 3rd April.

However, this is not the first time the film’s release has been delayed.

There is a reason why the hiatus between No Time to Die and the previous instalment, Spectre (released in 2015) was the second longest in the history of the franchise – and it was not just due to the current coronavirus crisis.

In August 2018, Danny Boyle, who had previously directed the films, departed production of No Time to Die, citing creative differences. Cary Joji Fukunaga (best known for having directed HBO’s True Detective) was subsequently roped in to direct the film only three months before production was due to begin. Still, the film was afflicted with unfortunate occurrences, for example when Craig injured his ankle, which pushed the release date back once more.

The British tabloids called it a “cursed film”, which enraged Craig, who gave an interview for GQ Magazine wherein he said, “Don’t curse our movie. We’re doing our best here.”

This time, the James Bond star instead took a humorous view over recent events, going on Saturday Night Live to showcase a parody ‘sneak peek’ of his final film.

Between now and November, the cast, crew and fans will be hoping that Craig’s final film as 007 will not face any further setbacks.

Advertisement

No Time To Die will release in UK cinemas on 12th November.