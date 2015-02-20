Filmed in America, New Zealand and Scotland, directed and written by John Maclean, Michael Fassbender stars as Silas Selleck, who joins a 16-year-old boy (Kodi Smit-McPhee) on an epic trek to find the woman he loves.

Set for release: Mid-2015

14. Point Break

The remake of the epic surfing movie (originally starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze) will be filmed in Australia, Italy, Switzerland, France, Mexico, Venezuela, French Polynesia and India rather than California. An undercover detective (Luke Bracey) has to investigate a series of bank jobs that are being carried out by a masked surfer gang. No doubt there will be idlylic beach scenes and perfect peeling waves throughout.

Set for release: Late 2015

13. The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The sequel to the 2011 comedy starring Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Bill Nighy sees a group of dysfunctional pensioners stay at a dysfunctional hotel. Filmed in Rajasthan, including the cities of Jaipur and Udaipur, it humorously highlights the quirks and colours of India, which are reflected in life. The new movie promises more of the same, plus Richard Gere.

Set for release: February 26th

12. The Light Between Oceans

Based on the bestselling debut novel by ML Stedman and set on Rottnest Island in Western Australia, the story follows a couple (Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander) who find a baby and decide to raise it as their own. With scenes set on the rugged beaches overlooking crystal clear sea, it's sure to be stunning. Movie fans will recognise it from Ewan McGregor’s recent movie Son of a Gun.

Set for release: Late 2015

11. The Walk

Based on the story of French high-wire artist Philippe Petit, The Walk follows the daredevil (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) on the build up to his attempt to walk between New York’s Twin Towers in 1974. Expect vertigo-inducing panoramas, spectacular footage and iconic cityscapes galore.

Set for release: October 2, see the trailer here