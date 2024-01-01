How to keep the kids and your finances protected

We take little steps every day to protect the people we love, and we should be doing the same for our money

One thing all of us are looking forward to doing more of in the future is welcoming our extended families back into our homes, from brothers and sisters to sons, daughters and grandchildren.

And, when it comes to the children in our lives, it’s vital that when they’re watching movies and TV shows, they’re protected against anything you wouldn’t want them to see, which in turn will give you peace of mind. In much the same way, when it comes to your money, you deserve to feel confident that your investments and pensions are also protected from any threats out there with help from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Safety in numbers

Animated blockbusters, educational shows, comedies, cartoons… there’s never been a better choice of on-screen entertainment for kids to experience. So it’s good to know that – whether it’s your own children or family you’re having over – there are steps we can all take to make sure they’re enjoying themselves safely. Indeed, there are so many different channels, streaming platforms and available devices to watch now, sometimes our kids and grandkids know better than us how to make it all work! But that’s all the more reason to know they’ll be protected against any potentially harmful content when they do watch something. All it takes is ensuring simple things such as parental controls with secure password and pin protection are set up, and checking you can remember them while you’re at it. Away from the screen too, we’re always making small second-nature checks to ensure our little ones are protected. We put up stair gates, we keep fragile or potentially dangerous items high up and out of reach, and we make sure they’re wearing a helmet as soon as they master the tricycle. Simply put, when you’re protecting the people you love, it doesn’t feel like an effort. Protect your finances