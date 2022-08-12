Following the news that WWE is returning to our shores for its first major stadium show in the country in 30 years, today The Undertaker has now announced his own one-off show, the day before.

2022 is proving to be a huge year for WWE in the UK.

WWE's Mark William Calaway, better known as The Undertaker, is coming to Cardiff for a small, one-off event on Friday 2nd September 2022.

With the WWE Clash at the Castle event set to take place at the Cardiff's Principality Stadium the day after, Saturday 3rd September, it is sure to be a weekend WWE UK fans will not want to miss.

Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair could be set to appear and it's been widely reported that Tyson Fury intends to return to wrestling, which begs the question — could he make his return in Cardiff?

In the press conference that followed his successful boxing world title defence against Dillian Whyte, Fury said: "Don't rule me out of fighting there. You might see me at SummerSlam. We're definitely going to make a bit of contact and see if we can make that SummerSlam thing a reality [...] I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia, it was fantastic, so to come here and do it would be phenomenal. I'd love to be at Cardiff, I'd love to be in the centre stage in the UK."

Whichever stars appear, it's a historic moment for wrestling fans on this side of the Atlantic and it's sure to be a memorable event. As a result, tickets will be in high demand.

With tickets now live — and sure to sell out fast — this is your chance to bag tickets for The Undertaker's 1deadMAN Show and Clash at the Castle.

Buy The Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show tickets at New Theatre Cardiff

Buy WWE Clash at the Castle tickets on Ticketmaster

Buy WWE Clash in the Castle hospitality tickets at Ticketmaster

What is The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN Show in Cardiff?

The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN Show is a one-off show at the New Theatre in Cardiff.

Taking place on Friday 2nd September 2022, the show will be "an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance."

The event will be a phone-free experience. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

How to get tickets for The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN Show in Cardiff

Tickets for The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN Show are on sale now. Tickets are available from the New Theatre's website, having gone live this morning (Friday 12th August) at 10am.

Buy The Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show tickets at New Theatre Cardiff

How to get tickets to WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff

Tickets for WWE Clash at the Castle are live now.

The tickets were originally released back in May, but there is still good availability across standard seating and the VIP hospitality packages.

Buy WWE Clash at the Castle tickets on Ticketmaster

Buy WWE Clash in the Castle hospitality tickets at Ticketmaster

How much do tickets cost for the WWE Cardiff events?

Tickets for The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN Show start at £105. However, there are VIP Meet and Greet tickets for £260. These include a reserved seat within the first six rows of the stage, a pre-show photograph opportunity with The Undertaker, and a limited-edition photo that can be autographed in-person pre-show.

WWE Clash at the Castle tickets start at £90 and go up to £1,125 for the best seats.

Hospitality packages for WWE Clash at the Castle start at £700. For this price, you get the 'fan package', which includes premium seating, priority check-in to the venue and a commemorative WWE-branded 3D event poster.

There are also meet and greet experiences from £2,250 and hotel packages from £2,500 per person.

Buy The Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show tickets at New Theatre Cardiff

Buy WWE Clash at the Castle tickets on Ticketmaster

Buy WWE Clash in the Castle hospitality tickets at Ticketmaster

WWE Clash at the Castle: Who will be fighting at the Cardiff event?

Current Universal Champion Roman Reigns is among the stars featured on the event's poster, so he's almost guaranteed to be there. Alongside him, we see stars such as Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair.

Of course, there's also the chance that boxing's WBC Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury will make an appearance. He's sure to be a hit with UK fans if he does and would be looking to take his second win in the wrestling ring. His first came over Braun Strowman, in Saudi Arabia, in 2019.

Buy WWE Clash at the Castle tickets on Ticketmaster

Buy WWE Clash in the Castle hospitality tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

To upgrade your living room and watch the wrestling at home, take a look at our guide to the best smart TVs to buy in 2022. For more on sports, ticketing and events, take a look at our Sport homepage.