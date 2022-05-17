Set to take place at the Cardiff Principality Stadium and titled 'Clash at the Castle', the event will bring some of wrestling's biggest stars across the pond, to perform live in front of UK fans.

WWE is back with a bang in Britain. For the first time in 30 years, the WWE is putting on a major stadium event in the UK.

The likes of Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair could be set to appear and it's been widely reported that Tyson Fury intends to return to wrestling, which begs the question — could he make his return in Cardiff?

In the press conference that followed his successful boxing world title defence against Dillian Whyte, Fury said: "Don't rule me out of fighting there. You might see me at SummerSlam. We're definitely going to make a bit of contact and see if we can make that SummerSlam thing a reality [...] I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia, it was fantastic, so to come here and do it would be phenomenal. I'd love to be at Cardiff, I'd love to be in the centre stage in the UK."

Whichever stars appear, it's a historic moment for wrestling fans on this side of the Atlantic and it's sure to be a memorable event. As a result, tickets will be in high demand.

With hospitality packages going live today (17th May), and presale tickets on sale tomorrow (18th May), UK fans will need to act fast if they want to see the action live.

WWE Clash at the Castle: when is WWE coming to the UK?

The big show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium is set to take place on 3rd September 2022.

It will also be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

WWE Clash at the Castle: when do tickets go on sale?

Your first chance to get tickets to see WWE live in Cardiff is the hospitality ticket sale, which begins on Tuesday 17th May at midday.

Then the presale begins on Wednesday 18th May, with the general on-sale following on Thursday 19th May.

WWE Clash at the Castle: how much are tickets to the Cardiff event?

We haven't had confirmation on ticket pricing just yet but, of course, the hospitality tickets being made available first will also be more expensive.

More affordable tickets will be made during the Wednesday presale and Thursday general sale.

WWE Clash at the Castle: who will be fighting at the Cardiff event?

Current Universal Champion Roman Reigns is among the stars featured on the event's poster so he's almost guaranteed to be there.

Alongside him, we see stars such as Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair.

Of course, there's also the chance that boxing's WBC Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury will make an appearance. He's sure to be a hit with UK fans if he does and would be looking to take his second win in the wrestling ring. His first came over Braun Strowman, in Saudi Arabia, in 2019.

