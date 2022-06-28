England host Austria in the opening fixture and will be looking to start the tournament with a win at Old Trafford. Northern Ireland and Norway are the other two teams in Group A and England are strong favourites to progress to the knockout stages.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is just around the corner and the Lionesses are hoping to make their mark. Our complete guide tells you everything you need to know to get tickets to watch the tournament unfold live and in person.

Five days after their tournament-opening clash with Austria, England will face Norway at Falmer Stadium, home to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Buy UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tickets at Livefootballtickets.com

Read on for the latest news, the lowdown on England's fixtures and our complete guide to bagging tickets, or check out the link above to get your tickets now.

Which UK stadiums are England playing at in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022?

England's group fixtures will all take place in early July and tickets are available right now for as little as £20.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are for the opening fixture against Austria. This is because it's taking place at a larger stadium — Old Trafford — so there are plenty of tickets available, whereas Brighton and St Mary's stadiums have smaller capacities, meaning tickets are at a premium. Use the links below for the latest updates on availability.

Buy UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tickets at Livefootballtickets.com

How to get tickets for UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Tickets are currently available via Livefootballtickets.com, with prices starting at just £20.

The site largely offers resale tickets, meaning there is a chance that prices will become inflated closer to the event, depending on demand. Right now, tickets are available at quite affordable prices.

Buy UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tickets at Livefootballtickets.com

It always pays to research any retailer offering resale tickets. In this case, the website has a 4.5 star Trustpilot rating, which offers a little peace of mind. However, we recommend always doing your research and checking out the site before buying.

Looking for more deals? Check out our When is Amazon Prime Day guide, for the latest on Amazon's huge sale.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sport news.