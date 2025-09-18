In the press conference for the match, it was Eubank Sr who commented on his son's previous performance: "Chris put up a good fight. But to me, that was Conor at his worst. He was throwing punches in, not even thinking about what he was doing.

"Everything that we'd practiced for, he didn't do one thing. He had him hurt so many times, and yet, he kept on showing all the punches that he was going to throw."

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Image

Now they're heading back to Tottenham Hotspur for another go. The re-match, billed ‘The Ring: Unfinished Business’, is taking place during international break of the Premier League season on 15th November.

Benn also revealed his plans to return to welterweight after the rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

So, if you're ready for the return of the rivalry, here's what you need to know.

Buy Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets at Ticketmaster

How to buy Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster, having gone live on 18th September.

Right now, there is plenty of space left in the 62,000 Tottenham arena, but bear in mind the popularity of this fight.

How much do Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets cost?

Tickets start at £64.85 but can go up to over £2,000 for ring-side seats.

How much is the prize money for Eubank Jr vs Benn?

The total purse for Eubank Jr vs Benn is believed to be £18 million, with allegedly a 60/40 split between the rivals.

