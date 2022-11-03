The iconic boyband, made up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, are set to play one of the UK's most iconic outdoor venues — Hyde Park in central London. You can be there to see the boys entertain a sell-out crowd in the flesh.

Tickets dropped this morning for Take That's headline slot at BST Hyde Park. You'll need to act fast to snap some up, so here's our guide.

Buy Take That BST Hyde Park tickets on Ticketmaster

Best known for tracks like Patience, Back for Good and Greatest Day, the group have a distinctive vocal-driven pop style. They've produced eight studio albums and won numerous awards. Now, UK fans will have another chance to see them live.

Read on for the latest guidance on how to grab tickets this morning.

When are Take That playing Hyde Park?

The gig itself is set to take place on the 1st July 2023.

It's part of the wider programme of BST Hyde Park, an annual event that brings a host of top-rated bands and artists to London for a series of high profile gigs.

How to get tickets to Take That at BST Hyde Park

The general sale began this morning at 10am on Ticketmaster, so you can head over to the site right now using the links below and get a space in the queue. If you're fast, you can still get tickets!

It's best to get them in this initial phase as tickets will be cheaper. However, if you miss the first sale, there will be resale tickets available later, though these are likely to be made available at an inflated price.

