Tickets for first-ever Supercross British Grand Prix live now – here's how to get tickets today

Taking place on Saturday 8th October, the event will be a combination of dirt-bike racing, live music, freestyle motocross stunts, and pyrotechnics. While we have seen domestic championships across Europe and standalone events in Paris, France, and Herning, Denmark, the World Supercross Championship has historically taken place in the United States.

The first-ever Supercross British Grand Prix will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. With a capacity of 74,500, the Principality Stadium is the largest stadium in Wales giving Supercross fans a brilliant chance to see the Grand Prix live.

For 2022, we will see 40 of the best athletes, including championship favourite Ken Roczen, race in Cardiff instead. The current US Champion, Eli Tomac, has been confirmed as an official Wildcard for the event.

Here's how you can get tickets to the Supercross British Grand Prix later this year.

Buy Supercross 2022 British Grand Prix tickets for £31.90 at Ticketmaster

How to get tickets for the 2022 Supercross British Grand Prix in Cardiff

Tickets for the 2022 Supercross British Grand Prix are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

When do tickets for the 2022 Supercross British Grand Prix go on sale?

Tickets for the 2022 Supercross British Grand Prix are available to buy now. The tickets officially went on sale this morning (Friday 8th July) at 9am.

How much do 2022 Supercross British Grand Prix tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the 2022 Supercross British Grand Prix start at £31.90 at Ticketmaster.

For those looking for something extra, there are a number of VIP and hospitality packages available. Ticket prices for the VIP packages start at £246 and include early entry into the venue to watch qualifying sessions and practice, a dedicated international rider appearance and Q&A session, an official WSX event poster and an official WSX event lanyard and hard card.

