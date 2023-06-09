Brand probably first came to most people's attention with his first one-man show, Better Now, which was performed at Edinburgh Festival Fringe back in 2004 and speaks candidly about heroin addiction. The following year, Brand returned to the Fringe with the show Eroticised Humour, and it was in 2006 that Brand embarked on his first UK-wide tour, Shame.

Your age will depend on when you were first introduced to Russell Brand; this RadioTimes.com writer remembers first seeing him in St. Trinian's as the loud (in every sense of the word) Flash Harry. As an actor, comedian, TV presenter, podcaster, author, and radio host, Brand has certainly dabbled — and excelled — in multiple roles. But one thing that's always present with the Essex-born performer is his humour and honesty, which is why we're so excited for his upcoming stand-up show, Bipolarisation.

In the mid-2000s and early 2010s, the 48-year-old became somewhat of a movie star when he took a lead role in the film Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and appeared in films such as Bedtime Stories, Get Him To The Greek, and Rock Of Ages with Tom Cruise.

For his comedy, Brand has received three British Comedy Awards: one for Best Newcomer in 2006, Best Live Stand-Up in 2008, and an award for Outstanding Contribution to Comedy in 2011. To see this award-winning performer live, here's how you can snap-up tickets today.

When is Russell Brand touring the UK in 2023?

Photo by Cassandra Hannagan/WireImage via Getty Images Photo by Cassandra Hannagan/WireImage via Getty Images

Brand's last UK tour was back in August 2021; the tour was titled '33' and it was focused on the strangeness of the 18-months before it, namely the pandemic.

This tour, Bipolarisation, begins with four warm-up shows in Maidenhead, Slough, Chesham and London, before heading to Oxford to begin the leg of the tour. Let's find out if Brand is coming to a venue near you this year.

Russell Brand full list of UK tour 2023 dates and venues: 19 Aug 2023 — Maidenhead, Norden Farm Centre

24 Aug 2023 — Slough, The Curve

2 Sept 2023 — Chesham, The Elgiva Theatre

7 Sept 2023 — London, Winston Churchill Theatre

9 Sept 2023 — Oxford, Oxford Playhouse

14 Sept 2023 — Aldershot, Princes Hall

16 Sept 2023 — London, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

22 Sept 2023 — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

28 Sept 2023 — Wolverhampton, The Civic

How much do Russell Brand Bipolarisation UK tour tickets cost?

At the time of writing, tickets for Brand's upcoming August and September tour start from £33 each.

How to get Russell Brand tickets for his new 2023 UK tour

Pre-sale tickets for Brand's UK tour are on sale right now, having been released at 10am on Wednesday 7th June. Tickets are available for the four warm-up shows (Maidenhead, Slough, Chesham and London) and the UK tour dates in Oxford, Aldershot, London, Plymouth and Wolverhampton.

General on sale is happening on Monday 12th June at 10am.

