As one of the country's most divisive comedians, Gervais's Armageddon tour is sure to be popular - but the short list of dates means tickets will be in high demand. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to beat the crowds and bag a ticket.

Ricky Gervais has announced a five-date UK tour set to take him across the country very soon.

The star of The Office, Derek and Extras returned to the spotlight with another season of his dark tragi-comedy After Life earlier this year. He writes and stars in the show, an eye-openingly dark series which shows local journalist Tony Johnson trying to cope in the wake of his wife's death.

After pulling back from the brink of his own crisis, Tony decides to do and say whatever he wants without worrying about other people's feelings. It's a sort of coping mechanism that mirrors Gervais's own out-spoken stand-up style and creates the conditions for some fantastically comic moments.

If you're a fan of After Life, or Gervais's older work, then the Armageddon tour represents an amazing chance to see him live and in the flesh. Be warned though: his stand-up is notoriously both shocking and laugh out loud funny.

While the tour is sure to be popular, it's far from the biggest tour put on by a comedian of Gervais's stature.

Notably, some of the shows are also taking place at relatively small venues, despite the comedy star's wide-ranging appeal. Check out the full list of tour dates below

Ricky Gervais UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

Various presales go live this morning, on Wednesday 19th October, at 10am. Every venue is offering an O2 Priority presale and some are also offering Ticketmaster presales and venue presales. If you fulfil the criteria to access these, it's best to strike while the iron is hot and get your tickets early.

If not, you'll have to wait until the general sale on Friday 21st October, which begins at 10am.

How to get tickets for the Ricky Gervais Armageddon tour

As ever, with events this popular, the question is about how to beat the Ticketmaster queue. Plain and simple, our best advice is always to get onto the site well before that 10am start. That gives you the best chance of being at the start of the queue when it begins.

It's also worth making sure you have payment details ready, if necessary, as once you've selected your tickets, you'll likely only have a limited amount of time that they're reserved especially for you. It pays to be on the ball.

