This winter, a certain singer is never gonna give you up or let you down. In fact, he’s back with a whole new album and a massive UK tour coming next year.

Do we even need to say it?

Following performances at Glastonbury and the BBC’s Radio 2 In the Park this summer, '80’s wonder boy Rick Astley has announced a 10-date tour across the UK.

Starting with two nights at the Royal Albert Hall this November, the 57-year will then be heading to venues in Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester and more from February to March 2024.

On the way, the singer has announced he’ll be joined by special guest The Feeling for the London shows and the legendary Belinda Carlisle for the other eight performance. Fans will best know The Feeling for their upbeat track Fill My Little World and Carlisle for her classic 1987 song, Heaven Is a Place on Earth.

Meanwhile, Astley’s performance will come off the back of his brand-new album Are We There Yet, which will be released on the 6th October. This will be the singer’s 9th studio album and on the subject of its title, he said: “Now, that phrase has multiple meanings. Are we there yet in my musical ambitions? Am I done with my career? Have we arrived? Or are we still travelling?”

Well, despite over 30 years in the music industry, Astley doesn’t seem to be anywhere near done, as in 2016 he wrote his surprise comeback album, 50, which sold over 300,000 copies and was one of the biggest-selling releases of that year. Shortly after he produced 12 new tracks on Beautiful Life and yet another album, The Best Of Me.

Nothing, though will ever beat the '80’s classics, like Together Forever, Take Me To Your Heart and of course, Never Gonna Give You Up, a song that’s reached over 1.2 billion hits on YouTube (mainly thanks to the RickRoll!).

So, you know the rules and so do we – here’s how you can get tickets today.

Buy Rick Astley tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is Rick Astley playing in the UK for 2023/4?

Rick Astley will be kicking things off with two nights at the Royal Albert Hall supported by guests The Feeling. Then, he’ll be heading off across the country with Belinda Carlisle from the 22nd February to 2nd March 2024.

Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues for Rick Astley's 2024 tour:

How to get Rick Astley tickets for his 2023/4 UK tour

Pre-sale tickets are live from 9:30am today (Wednesday, 21st June), but only for Three customers and members of certain venues.

General sale tickets will go live on Friday, 23rd June at 9:30am so make sure you avoid heartbreak by reading our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Rick Astley tickets at Ticketmaster

