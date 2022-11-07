Peter Kay announces first UK tour in 12 years - here's how to get tickets
Here's how you can get tickets to Peter Kay's huge comeback tour.
After a long hiatus, Peter Kay is back on the road soon. His huge 2022/23 tour will take him around some of the UK’s best venues and is sure to attract sell out crowds. Want to be there to witness his stand-up comeback? Here’s how.
The beloved Bolton-born comedian came to fame as a stand-up but hasn’t toured in 12 years. More recently, he’s been working on award-winning sitcom Peter Kay’s Car Share, among other things. Now, UK fans have an exciting chance to see Kay take to the stage again.
When Kay last toured, way back in 2010, the comedian set a Guinness World Record for the best selling stand-up comedy tour ever. As a result, we’re expecting another historic showing that’s popular across the country.
Known for creating and starring in Car Share, Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, Kay is a multi-talented comedian who’s been entertaining on stage and screen for many years. This new tour announcement is an exciting opportunity for fans old and new to see him in action.
When is the Peter Kay UK tour?
The tour starts in just under a month's time, with the first date on December 2nd at Manchester's AO Arena.
From there, the iconic northern comedian will make his way around the UK and Ireland with a whole list of dates and venues. Check out the full list below.
- Fri 2nd December 2022 - Manchester AO Arena
- Sat 3rd December 2022 - Manchester AO Arena
- Sat 17th December 2022 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Fri 6th January 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- Sat 7th January 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- Fri 20th January 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Fri 17th February 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
- Thu 23rd February 2023 - Belfast SSE Arena
- Fri 24th February 2023 - Belfast SSE Arena
- Thu 9th March 2023 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- Fri 10th March 2023 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- Thu 23rd March 2023 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
- Thu 6th April 2023 - Dublin 3Arena
- Fri 7th April 2023 - Dublin 3Arena
- Fri 5th May 2023 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Sat 6th May 2023 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Fri 19th May 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Fri 16th June 2023 - Cardiff International Arena
- Sat 17th June 2023 - Cardiff International Arena
- Fri 14th July 2023 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Sat 15th July 2023 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Fri 11th August 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
When do Peter Kay UK tour tickets go on sale?
Tickets go on sale this Saturday — 12th November — at 10am on Ticketmaster.
Some tickets for Newcastle, Leeds, Dublin and Manchester dates will be made available early to Three+ members via a presale, so keep an eye out for those on Wednesday if you're eligible. The presale begins at 10am.
Buy Peter Kay tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get tickets to the Peter Kay UK tour
We always recommend getting onto the Ticketmaster site before the given ticket sale you're targeting starts. This is because doing so will give you a place near the front of the queue when it begins.
We anticipate that tickets for Kay's comeback tour will be in very, very high demand, so this advice is even more pertinent here.
It's also worth making sure you have your payment details ready when you join the queue. This is because, once you've secured your tickets, they'll only be reserved in your online shopping basket for a limited time.
