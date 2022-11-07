After a long hiatus, Peter Kay is back on the road soon. His huge 2022/23 tour will take him around some of the UK’s best venues and is sure to attract sell out crowds. Want to be there to witness his stand-up comeback? Here’s how.

The beloved Bolton-born comedian came to fame as a stand-up but hasn’t toured in 12 years. More recently, he’s been working on award-winning sitcom Peter Kay’s Car Share, among other things. Now, UK fans have an exciting chance to see Kay take to the stage again.

When Kay last toured, way back in 2010, the comedian set a Guinness World Record for the best selling stand-up comedy tour ever. As a result, we’re expecting another historic showing that’s popular across the country.

Known for creating and starring in Car Share, Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, Kay is a multi-talented comedian who’s been entertaining on stage and screen for many years. This new tour announcement is an exciting opportunity for fans old and new to see him in action.

When is the Peter Kay UK tour?

The tour starts in just under a month's time, with the first date on December 2nd at Manchester's AO Arena.

From there, the iconic northern comedian will make his way around the UK and Ireland with a whole list of dates and venues. Check out the full list below.

When do Peter Kay UK tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale this Saturday — 12th November — at 10am on Ticketmaster.

Some tickets for Newcastle, Leeds, Dublin and Manchester dates will be made available early to Three+ members via a presale, so keep an eye out for those on Wednesday if you're eligible. The presale begins at 10am.

How to get tickets to the Peter Kay UK tour

We always recommend getting onto the Ticketmaster site before the given ticket sale you're targeting starts. This is because doing so will give you a place near the front of the queue when it begins.

We anticipate that tickets for Kay's comeback tour will be in very, very high demand, so this advice is even more pertinent here.

It's also worth making sure you have your payment details ready when you join the queue. This is because, once you've secured your tickets, they'll only be reserved in your online shopping basket for a limited time.

