Get £60 off Alton Towers annual pass: Merlin cuts cost for Black Friday
Big theme park fan? You can now save on annual passes in Merlin's Black Friday sale.
Whether it’s Alton Towers, Legoland or The Bear Grylls Adventure, an annual Merlin Pass includes entry to 29 popular attractions around Britain. If you’re planning a trip to multiple locations over the holidays, or want to treat a friend who’s a theme park fanatic for Christmas, an annual membership may be a cost-effective choice. And even better, Merlin Passes are now seeing discounts for Black Friday 2021.
Today, Merlin announced its Black Friday Magic Sale. This follows a whole host of other retailers and sites, such as Amazon, AO and Currys, who have decided to launch sales in early November.
Merlin is offering discounts on its Discovery, Gold and Platinum passes, which could see you save up to £60 per person. The deals will be live long after Cyber Monday 2021 and end at 11:59pm on 12th December 2021.
🔮 Lock in a year of EPIC at the UK’s top attractions for the very best price in our sale!
✨ Magical savings of up to £60*! BUY NOW ✨ https://t.co/1RS6Bmrwat
*£60 off saving based on sale price of £239 for Platinum Pass, usually £299. pic.twitter.com/EcgghAudQm
What types of Merlin Passes are there?
There are three annual passes included in the Black Friday offer:
Discovery Pass –
£89, now £69 per person
- Over 190 days entry
- Off-peak entry only
Gold Pass –
£219, now £169 per person
- Up to 345 days entry with fewer exclusion dates
- Free parking
- 3x £5 off fast track vouchers
Platinum Pass –
£299, now £239 per person
- 364 days entry
- No exclusion dates, except paid events
- Free parking
- 6x £5 off fast track vouchers
- 3x ‘Share the Fun’ vouchers (£15 tickets for friends and family to join you on a day out)
Which attractions are included?
A Merlin Pass grants you access to:
- Alton Towers Resort
- Chessington World of Adventures Resort
- Legoland Windsor Resort
- The London Eye
- Thorpe Park Resort
- SEA LIFE London
- National SEA LIFE Centre Birmingham
- SEA LIFE Manchester
- SEA LIFE Blackpool
- SEA LIFE Brighton
- SEA LIFE Weymouth Adventure Park
- SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth
- SEA LIFE Sanctuary Hunstanton
- SEA LIFE Scarborough
- SEA LIFE Loch Lomond
- SEA LIFE Bray
- Warwick Castle
- Shrek’s Adventure! London
- Madame Tussauds London
- Madame Tussauds Blackpool
- Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester
- The London Dungeon
- The Blackpool Tower Dungeon
- The York Dungeon
- The Edinburgh Dungeon
- The Warwick Castle Dungeon
- The Blackpool Tower
- The London Eye River Cruise
- The Bear Grylls Adventure
Some venues may include some exclusions, for example, you’ll need to pay extra for the Alton Towers Waterpark. However, Gold and Platinum Merlin Passes also include many extra discounts. To give you a sense of what these look like, here are a few of the additional Alton Towers discounts:
- Up to 20% off Shopping & Dining
- Up to five 50% Friends & Family tickets online
- 50% off at the Alton Towers Dungeon
- 20% off the Alton Towers Waterpark
- £5 off Fasttrack vouchers
- 20% off at the Alton Towers Resort Spa
It’s well worth checking out each of your favourite attractions and their additional restrictions and discounts on Merlin’s website.
