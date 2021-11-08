Get £60 off Alton Towers annual pass: Merlin cuts cost for Black Friday

Whether it’s Alton Towers, Legoland or The Bear Grylls Adventure, an annual Merlin Pass includes entry to 29 popular attractions around Britain. If you’re planning a trip to multiple locations over the holidays, or want to treat a friend who’s a theme park fanatic for Christmas, an annual membership may be a cost-effective choice. And even better, Merlin Passes are now seeing discounts for Black Friday 2021.

Save up to £60 on Merlin Passes in Black Friday Magic Sale

Today, Merlin announced its Black Friday Magic Sale. This follows a whole host of other retailers and sites, such as Amazon, AO and Currys, who have decided to launch sales in early November.

Merlin is offering discounts on its Discovery, Gold and Platinum passes, which could see you save up to £60 per person. The deals will be live long after Cyber Monday 2021 and end at 11:59pm on 12th December 2021.

What types of Merlin Passes are there?

There are three annual passes included in the Black Friday offer:

Discovery Pass – £89 , now £69 per person

Over 190 days entry

Off-peak entry only

Gold Pass – £219 , now £169 per person

Up to 345 days entry with fewer exclusion dates

Free parking

3x £5 off fast track vouchers

Platinum Pass – £299 , now £239 per person

364 days entry

No exclusion dates, except paid events

Free parking

6x £5 off fast track vouchers

3x ‘Share the Fun’ vouchers (£15 tickets for friends and family to join you on a day out)

Which attractions are included?

A Merlin Pass grants you access to:

Alton Towers Resort

Chessington World of Adventures Resort

Legoland Windsor Resort

The London Eye

Thorpe Park Resort

SEA LIFE London

National SEA LIFE Centre Birmingham

SEA LIFE Manchester

SEA LIFE Blackpool

SEA LIFE Brighton

SEA LIFE Weymouth Adventure Park

SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth

SEA LIFE Sanctuary Hunstanton

SEA LIFE Scarborough

SEA LIFE Loch Lomond

SEA LIFE Bray

Warwick Castle

Shrek’s Adventure! London

Madame Tussauds London

Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester

The London Dungeon

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon

The York Dungeon

The Edinburgh Dungeon

The Warwick Castle Dungeon

The Blackpool Tower

The London Eye River Cruise

The Bear Grylls Adventure

Some venues may include some exclusions, for example, you’ll need to pay extra for the Alton Towers Waterpark. However, Gold and Platinum Merlin Passes also include many extra discounts. To give you a sense of what these look like, here are a few of the additional Alton Towers discounts:

Up to 20% off Shopping & Dining

Up to five 50% Friends & Family tickets online

50% off at the Alton Towers Dungeon

20% off the Alton Towers Waterpark

£5 off Fasttrack vouchers

20% off at the Alton Towers Resort Spa

It’s well worth checking out each of your favourite attractions and their additional restrictions and discounts on Merlin’s website.

