The Queen of Pop will perform music which spans her entire career, from her self-titled 1983 album to her most recent, Madame X - and the popstar has no shortage of hits to choose from for her setlist.

In 2022, Madonna reached the 40-year milestone of her breakout single Holiday, and she’s chosen to celebrate by going on tour and performing all of her greatest hits. Aren’t we lucky!

She has achieved 63 top 10 hits in the UK, including 13 number one singles such as Into The Groove, Vogue, and Hung Up. Our favourite Madonna tracks include Like a Prayer, Papa Don’t Preach, and Material Girl. After all, who wouldn’t want to be a material girl living in a material world?

Madonna: The Celebration Tour is the 64-year-old’s first tour since the Madame X shows in 2019 and 2020, where the singer-songwriter opted for theatre venues instead of arenas. This time around, Madonna is heading to bigger venues, such as London’s O2 Arena, where she hopes to give fans “the show they have been waiting for”.

The celebratory tour kicks off in Vancouver on 15th July this year, before heading to North America. The global icon will then head across the pond to Europe, where she’s performing in 11 cities, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and London.

More like this

It’s sure to be an event to remember, so let’s find out how you can bag tickets.

Buy Madonna tickets at Ticketmaster

Stay up to date with our Going Out section for the latest ticket releases and the top things to do in the UK, like Harry Potter experiences and best candlelight concerts.

Live Nation

Madonna’s first world tour, Who's That Girl World Tour, took place in 1987, two years after her debut tour, The Virgin Tour, in 1985. Now, almost 40 years later, she’s touring the world again with Madonna: The Celebration Tour.

So far, there’s only one UK date, but we’re hopeful more will be added as the popularity is bound to be immense. Here is the 2023 UK date and venue:

If you’re Hung Up on Madonna like we are, you might want to treat yourself to a VIP experience, and Ticketmaster has a few options for you. All VIP passes include one ticket to Madonna: The Celebration Tour.

Ticketing site Live Nation is also selling tickets to Madonna’s international dates. Here’s the full list of European tour dates and venues:

The O2 Priority and Legacy Member pre-sales took place yesterday (Wednesday 18th January), and you may have seen the O2 Priority pre-sale unsurprisingly sold-out within minutes. The Live Nation pre-sale is taking place right now, having gone live at 9am today (Thursday 19th January).

General on-sale begins tomorrow (Friday 20th January) at 10am.

To date, Madonna has performed 700 shows across 11 concert tours, and she sells out nearly every tour within seconds. So it’s safe to say, demand for this 40th anniversary tour will be through the roof, but don’t fret. We have some top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Madonna tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more exciting things to do in London, be sure to take a look at the best London theatre shows and top London comedy shows.