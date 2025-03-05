Fans will remember that the 2024 Sidemen Charity Football Match didn't go ahead, but 2023 saw Sidemen the beat YouTube 8-5.

This year, the full list of players has been confirmed with a range of high-profile content creators included such as IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat.

The organisers have also teased a Super bowl-style half-time show featuring a mystery guest – last time, the rapper Aitch performed.

Luckily for you, tickets are still available for the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match, so here's what you need to know.

The Sidemen Charity Football Match 2025 will take place this weekend, on Saturday 8th March at Wembley Stadium.

Yes. There are still a limited number of tickets available via Ticketmaster, these start at just £18.70 although it might be hard to get multiple seats together.

At the time of writing, you can buy Sidemen Charity Football Match hospitality tickets from UK site Seat Unique, from £399.

We know this is a huge expense, but hospitality tickets are a great way of securing a more special and comfortable experience to a sports game, often complete with complimentary food and drink options.

