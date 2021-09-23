Isle of Wight Festival 2022 – how to get tickets, prices, dates

The history of the Isle of Wight Festival goes back to 1968 when Jefferson Airplane headlined a festival at Hells Field near Godshill consisting of music and counterculture. The following year the scale of the festival – and the amount of people arriving on the island- exploded with an estimated 150,000 people attending the event which saw Bob Dylan, The Who and Joe Cocker among the performing acts, with the likes of John Lennon and Yoko Ono among the big name guests in attendance. However, it is for the 1970 festival that the event is probably most associated – a truly enormous spectacle estimated to have been attended by 700,000 people, it produced legendary performances from the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Doors and The Moody Blues to name but a few.

The 1970 festival would prove to be the last for several decades, before the event was revived in 2002 with The Charlatans and Robert Plant headlining – and has since become an annual fixture in the music calendar. In the last 20 years it has played host to many of the biggest and best names in the music industry, with headline performance from the likes of Paul Weller, David Bowie, REM, The Prodigy, Primal Scream, Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon, The Rolling Stones, The Police, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Queen to name but a few.

As with the majority of live music events, the 2020 festival was cancelled due to COVID restrictions, but the 2021 festival did manage to happen, although it was moved from its original scheduled date in June to September. The festival featured performances from Liam Gallagher, Tom Jones, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran and The Script.

When is the Isle of Wight Festival 2022?

The festival organisers have announced that the event will return to its usual midsummer spot for 2022.

The Isle of Wight Festival will take place between 16-19 June 2022.

How to get tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2022

Earl-bird tickets are now on sale for the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 and are available through ticketing website Ticketmaster.

Weekend early-bird tickets are priced at £170.90. Remember that booking fees may apply to your purchase, so please factor these into your budget.

There is also a payment plan available, where you can pay for the ticket in eight instalments of £30.90 to spread the cost of the ticket.

Who is playing at the Isle of Wight Festival 2022?

At present no acts have been announced for the 2022 festival. However, with such a rich history of booking the biggest names in the music industry from across the globe, there is little doubt that the 2022 line-up will be a very strong one indeed.

For the latest updates on bands and artists who’ve been booked for the 2022 event, follow the Isle of Wight Festival on Twitter.

