Easily the biggest show of the last decade, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical will be hitting theatres from November 2023 and carrying on into 2024.

Hamilton is going on its first ever UK tour this year, with performances announced in Manchester and Edinburgh.

The stage show tells the story of US founding father Alexander Hamilton on his journey to achieve American independence and establish the country’s status as a global superpower. Since its off-Broadway beginnings in 2015, all other musicals have been helpless against it as the show has gone on to win the Pulitzer Prize for drama, 11 Tony awards and seven Olivier awards.

In 2017, the show reached the West End and found a home in London’s Victoria Palace Theatre, where it has stayed for five years.

Now, the musical will be embarking on a new tour around the country, starting with the Manchester Palace theatre on 11th November 2023. After a 15-week showing there, it will go on to the festival theatre in Edinburgh for a two-month stint from 28th February to 27th April 2024.

The show’s producers, Cameron Mackintosh and Jeffrey Seller, have also said that further locations will be announced soon.

On the topic of the tour, Seller said: "Since the day the show opened at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London has embraced Hamilton with an enthusiasm we could never have imagined.

“We are excited to embark on a UK tour and share this special musical with audiences in Manchester and Edinburgh first."

Meanwhile, Mackintosh spoke about the importance of going to Edinburgh: "Opening first in Manchester, followed by Edinburgh – not far from where the real story of Alexander Hamilton began in Ayrshire, where his father was born in the 1700s, before he moved to Nevis in the West Indies.

"Tomorrow we start casting for a brilliant new company. We look forward to welcoming audiences to ‘the room where it happens’.”

Buy Hamilton tickets on Ticketmaster

How to get tickets to see Hamilton in the UK

The West End cast of Hamilton.

Tickets for the upcoming Hamilton tour go on sale on Monday 13th March and you can sign up to priority access on the Hamilton website.

But if you’re not willing to wait for it, there are still plenty of seats available for the London shows at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Buy Hamilton tickets on Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more West End news, check out our list of the best London theatre shows and this guide on how to get cheap theatre tickets. Or, if you're looking for something different, here are 14 immersive experiences to try in the capital.