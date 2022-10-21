However, since that win, The Gypsy King has done a U-turn, and is set to fight heavyweight Derek Chisora in just over one month’s time.

If you were under the impression that Tyson Fury had retired – perhaps because he announced his retirement after his win against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium back in April – you’re not alone.

Fury and Chisora will be fighting on home soil at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Boxing fans will know, though, that this isn’t the first time Fury and Chisora have gone head to head, nor is it the second time. The British boxers fought in 2011 at Wembley, and again three years later at London’s ExCel, with Fury winning both times.

You might be wondering why Fury is defending his WBC heavyweight title for the third time against a boxer he has already beaten twice, especially as The Gypsy King was tipped for fighting Anthony Joshua and unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Speaking about the fight, 34-year-old Fury said: “In my opinion Chisora at least got a draw with Oleksandr Usyk, so I see Chisora as every bit as dangerous as Usyk. I thought Chisora deserved a draw at minimum. Chisora is no pushover. If you’re not on your A-game, Derek will beat you.”

Fury is still expected to fight Usyk next year for the undisputed championship, so in the meantime, he can’t afford any slip-ups.

Also at the event is British boxer Daniel Dubois who is defending his WBA ‘Regular’ title against South African Kevin Lerena.

We anticipate it will be an exciting event, and here’s how you can secure tickets.

The Gypsy King has confirmed he’ll fight Derek Chisora, also known as ‘Del Boy’, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3rd December 2022.

It’ll be an all-British WBC World Heavyweight Championship clash. Also on the card is a WBA World Heavyweight Championship fight against Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerena.

For those unable to get tickets, the Fury vs Chisora fight will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office.

How to get tickets to Fury vs Chisora in London

Tickets are on sale right now for the Fury vs Chisora fight in London, having gone on sale at midday today (Friday 21st October).

To avoid missing out, head over to Ticketmaster to secure your tickets now.

