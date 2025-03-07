The group – made up of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, Abz Love and Jason 'J' Brown – originally planned for a 12-date tour this November, with shows in London's O2 and Manchester's CO-OP Arena included.

However, the incredible response from fans has led the band to add another eight shows in the UK and Ireland, taking their grand total up to 20.

"This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now," said Robinson, following the announcement, "I know I speak for all the boys when I say we can't wait to do this all over again. Hope you're ready!"

While Love added: "We really can't wait to get back on stage together & see the fans, it's gonna go off!"

So, now the rainy days are dying, you've got to keep on, keep on trying to get tickets – here's what you need to know.

Five. Tim Roney / Contributor via Getty

Five's reunion tour will take them to 20 dates across the UK and Ireland, starting this October:

How much do Five tickets cost?

It's been confirmed that Five tickets will run between £50.75 – £114.90.

How to get Five UK tour tickets

General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 7th March.

Tickets are available on both Ticketmaster and AXS so, as the demand for seats is so high, we would suggest trying to get tickets through both.

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. You can find official hospitality tickets at Seat Unique. These start at £84 and include a guaranteed seat plus additional perks like food and drink access.

Buy Five hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

