Sat alongside Liverpool's Mersey, the stadium also features a 17,000-capacity outdoor plaza and a new fan zone at nearby Sandhills train station.

The team is also offering supporters the chance to see the stadium up close with new stadium tours. These take fans all through the new facilities, including changing room and press room, and are currently available to book from now until April.

Here's everything you need to know about how to go on an Everton Stadium tour.

Can you visit Everton's new stadium?

Yes. As of today (Tuesday 18th February) Everton Stadium is open for pre-booked tours which allow visitors in to see the brand-new facilities.

These tours are available for adults and children and will include a look at the new home ground, changing rooms, press box and more.

Availability for the tours is already very low for February, but there is plenty of availability for March and April.

When do Everton Stadium tours start?

The tours for Everton Stadium started on Tuesday 18th February.

They now run every day, with at least seven time slots available on weekends and two slots available in the week.

How much do Everton Stadium tour tickets cost?

For off peak times ticket prices start at £23.50 for adults, £20 for 16-21 year olds and £15 for under 16s.

For peak, this goes up to £25, £22 and £16 respectively.

How to get Everton Stadium tour tickets

You can find stadium tour tickets over at Everton's official page on Ticketmaster. Simply tick the filter at the side that says "Stadium Tours".

You can either book for a specific date and time, or book an open stadium tour voucher as a gift.

