Everton is offering tours of new football stadium following last night's debut
Everton's new stadium is open for business, so here's how you can get tickets to see their brand-new facilities today.
Everton fans got a first glimpse at their brand-new stadium last night, with a special under-18s friendly against Wigan christening the new ground on Bramley-Moore Dock.
The 52,888-seat ground was put to the test by just 10,000 lucky Toffees fans, who were able to get tickets through a special ballot, but now the team's new home is ready and open for business with its first Premier League match against Man United this Saturday.
Sat alongside Liverpool's Mersey, the stadium also features a 17,000-capacity outdoor plaza and a new fan zone at nearby Sandhills train station.
The team is also offering supporters the chance to see the stadium up close with new stadium tours. These take fans all through the new facilities, including changing room and press room, and are currently available to book from now until April.
Here's everything you need to know about how to go on an Everton Stadium tour.
Can you visit Everton's new stadium?
Yes. As of today (Tuesday 18th February) Everton Stadium is open for pre-booked tours which allow visitors in to see the brand-new facilities.
These tours are available for adults and children and will include a look at the new home ground, changing rooms, press box and more.
Availability for the tours is already very low for February, but there is plenty of availability for March and April.
When do Everton Stadium tours start?
The tours for Everton Stadium started on Tuesday 18th February.
They now run every day, with at least seven time slots available on weekends and two slots available in the week.
How much do Everton Stadium tour tickets cost?
For off peak times ticket prices start at £23.50 for adults, £20 for 16-21 year olds and £15 for under 16s.
For peak, this goes up to £25, £22 and £16 respectively.
How to get Everton Stadium tour tickets
You can find stadium tour tickets over at Everton's official page on Ticketmaster. Simply tick the filter at the side that says "Stadium Tours".
You can either book for a specific date and time, or book an open stadium tour voucher as a gift.
