Elf! the musical has previously been performed on the West End and Broadway stages, and is returning to London for a limited eight-week run. Buddy the Elf will once again be spreading some festive cheer by singing loud for all to hear.

The 2003 Elf film starring Will Ferrell, is one of our RadioTimes.com writers’ dad’s favourite festive movie; the breakfast pasta scene — spaghetti topped with smarties, served first thing in the morning — cracks him up every time. Although we’re certain Elf is targeted towards children, the fact that parents enjoy the movie only further solidifies it as a family favourite.

This musical has a powerhouse of creators behind it: it’s written by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, and Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin have provided the jolly soundtrack. The creators promise to add an all-singing, all-dancing stamp on the story we all know so well, and if you needed a little reminding, here is the festive plot!

When baby Buddy accidentally crawls into Santa’s sack of toys, he’s brought back to the North Pole and raised as one of Santa’s elves. After years of poor toy-making and continuous growth, Buddy realises he isn’t like the other elves. Papa Elf tells Buddy the truth, and Buddy ventures to New York City (not before he gets a fond farewell from Narwhal) to find his birth dad and help the city-dwellers rediscover the magic of Christmas.

Elf! the musical is narrated by Santa himself, and promises to get the whole family in the festive spirit. So without further ado, let’s find out how you cotton-headed ninnymuggins can bag tickets.

Buy Elf! the musical tickets from £33 at London Theatre Direct

If you're a fan of the theatre, be sure to check out the best West End shows and the best Manchester theatre shows. Plus, here's how to get cheap theatre tickets.

Where is Elf! the musical playing in the UK?

London Theatre Direct

Elf! the musical will be performed at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End. Located on Tottenham Court Road, the easiest way to get to the theatre is via Tottenham Court Road station (Central, Northern, and Elizabeth lines), with Covent Garden station (Piccadilly line) and Goodge Street station (Northern line) nearby.

More like this

Buy Elf! the musical tickets from £33 at London Theatre Direct

If you're already planning your festivities, why not add another show to the mix? Here's how to get The Muppet Christmas Carol film with live orchestra tickets.

How long is Elf! the musical in London?

The musical has a running time of two hours 25 minutes, which includes the interval. Intervals are usually around 15 minutes, giving you just enough time for a toilet break and to grab a snack or drink.

Elf! the musical will be showing in London for a limited time only, eight weeks, from 15th November 2023 to 6th January 2024.

Buy Elf! the musical tickets from £33 at London Theatre Direct

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Elf! the musical tickets for London's West End

Whether you secure tickets to Elf! the musical is going to determine whether you’re put on the naughty or nice list, so it’s best to be prepared.

General on sale for Elf! the musical is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 28th April) at London Theatre Direct.

London Theatre Direct gives the option to buy tickets as a gift, which could make a brilliant early Christmas present. Nothing like getting organised early, right?

Buy Elf! the musical tickets from £33 at London Theatre Direct

How much do Elf! the musical London tickets cost?

At the time of writing, London Theatre Direct has priced Elf! the musical tickets from £33. Nearer Christmastime, the ticket price goes up to £36 and again to £42.

Buy Elf! the musical tickets from £33 at London Theatre Direct

The Going Out team like to review some of the activities we recommend, and you can read our BBC Earth Experience review and 2:22 A Ghost Story review.