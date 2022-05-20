Regularly described as 'the richest prize in football', the Championship play-offs pit the teams who finish in third, fourth, fifth and sixth places in the league against each other. The overall winner becomes the third team to be promoted to the Premier League and receives all the status, acclaim and cash that comes with it.

Nottingham Forest overcame Sheffield United in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to secure a place in the Championship play-off final. They'll face Huddersfield Town, with both teams eyeing a lucrative spot in England's top division.

In their journey to the final, Huddersfield beat Luton Town 2-1 on aggregate. Jordan Rhodes clinched the tie late in the second leg, with a 82nd-minute goal to take the Terriers through.

Now, both teams are headed to Wembley on 29th May for a huge Playoff Final and there's still a chance to get tickets.

Buy Championship play-off final tickets on livefootballtickets.com

How to get tickets to the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium

Tickets are available from both clubs right now, via Ticketmaster. However, to buy through this route, you need to be able to demonstrate that you are already a match-going supporter on the club's ticket office database.

Buy Championship play-off final tickets from Nottingham Forest

Buy Championship play-off final tickets from Huddersfield Town

If you can't fulfil the conditions to buy directly from the club, there's still a way to get tickets! You can pick them up via the resale site livefootballtickets.com. However, resale tickets are always more expensive than those which are sold by the club at face value.

Livefootballtickets.com have a good Trustpilot score but we always urge you to be cautious and do your research when buying resale tickets.

Advertisement

Buy Championship play-off final tickets on livefootballtickets.com

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.