Championship play-off final tickets live now — here's how to get tickets to Wembley
Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town are set to compete for football's richest prize — a place in the Premier League. Here's how you can get tickets and watch the final live at Wembley Stadium on 29th May.
Nottingham Forest overcame Sheffield United in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to secure a place in the Championship play-off final. They'll face Huddersfield Town, with both teams eyeing a lucrative spot in England's top division.
Regularly described as 'the richest prize in football', the Championship play-offs pit the teams who finish in third, fourth, fifth and sixth places in the league against each other. The overall winner becomes the third team to be promoted to the Premier League and receives all the status, acclaim and cash that comes with it.
In their journey to the final, Huddersfield beat Luton Town 2-1 on aggregate. Jordan Rhodes clinched the tie late in the second leg, with a 82nd-minute goal to take the Terriers through.
Now, both teams are headed to Wembley on 29th May for a huge Playoff Final and there's still a chance to get tickets.
Buy Championship play-off final tickets on livefootballtickets.com
How to get tickets to the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium
Tickets are available from both clubs right now, via Ticketmaster. However, to buy through this route, you need to be able to demonstrate that you are already a match-going supporter on the club's ticket office database.
Buy Championship play-off final tickets from Nottingham Forest
Buy Championship play-off final tickets from Huddersfield Town
If you can't fulfil the conditions to buy directly from the club, there's still a way to get tickets! You can pick them up via the resale site livefootballtickets.com. However, resale tickets are always more expensive than those which are sold by the club at face value.
Livefootballtickets.com have a good Trustpilot score but we always urge you to be cautious and do your research when buying resale tickets.
Buy Championship play-off final tickets on livefootballtickets.com
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sport news.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1