One of this year's finalists is already confirmed as Chelsea and tonight (24th of January) the second semi-final will decide which team heads to Wembley to face the Blues. If you're looking to be there to see who lifts the Carabao Cup then we're here to tell you exactly how to get a ticket.

We've got all the information you need to know before heading to London for the game, including who will be in the final, what date the final is, and where it is. Most importantly, we'll also explain how you can get your hands on a ticket.

The Carabao Cup Final 2024 takes place on the last Sunday of February and is the first major trophy up for grabs this season.

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium, with the kick-off time yet to be confirmed, last year it was 4.30 pm.

25th February 2024 – Wembley Stadium, London

Who is in the Carabao Cup Final?

Cole Palmer put two past Middlesbrough to help secure Chelsea's spot in the final.

So far the only team who have booked their place in the Carabao Cup Final is Chelsea. They beat Middlesbrough 6-1 last night (23rd of January) to secure their spot at Wembley with a 6-2 aggregate win.

Tonight, (24th of January), Fulham will play Liverpool in the semi-final to see who joins them at Wembley. Liverpool are currently 2-1 up on aggregate having beaten Fulham at Anfield in the previous leg. Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo scored to help Liverpool win the first match between the pair as they came back from a goal behind to secure the win.

How to buy Carabao Cup Final 2024 tickets?

As with most football finals, a large proportion of the tickets go to fans of the clubs playing in the match. Often you have to have a certain amount of loyalty points or a season ticket to be in with a chance of attending. The Carabao Cup Final 2024 won't be any different, so unless you win a competition or know someone who can sort you a ticket, your options are limited.

For those of you who really don't want to miss the action, we recommend taking a look at Livefootballtickets.com. Although we wouldn’t usually advise going to resale sites, this one has a 4.7-star rating from Trustpilot and currently has over 239 tickets available for the Carabao Cup Final 2024, with this number likely to rise. However, with ticket resale sites such as these, you'll be paying a premium for tickets.

How much are Carabao Cup Final 2024 tickets?

Tickets for the Carabao Cup Final start at £41 for adults and increase depending on the seats you select. Each seat is categorised based on its position. The better the seat, the more expensive it is. The most expensive Category One ticket is £150 for an adult (not including hospitality packages).

However, the bulk of standard tickets will be sold through the clubs that reach the final, so if you want to attend you'll most likely have to buy through a resale site.

Our recommendation is livefootballtickets.com, but be warned, tickets on resale sites are much more expensive than standard tickets. Currently, the cheapest ticket livefootballtickets.com has available is £480.

Alternatively, the match will be aired on Sky Sports, where you can also watch tonight's semi-final and hundreds of live premier league games.

Upgrade to a Sky Sports TV package for £20 a month.

