Since then, Baser went on to perform at Reading and Leeds Festivals, attracted the attention of NME and Rolling Stone — who named her as a performer to watch in 2023 — and sold-out her first headline show in under three minutes.

Caity Baser became, quite literally, an overnight sensation. The Southampton-originated singer uploaded a video to TikTok of lyrics and a melody she'd written over a jazz guitar loop, and she was greeted the next morning by 1.2 million likes and a viral video. Oh, the power of the internet!

The 20-year-old is now set to embark on her biggest tour yet, with 10 shows in 10 cities across the UK and Ireland. Announcing it on social media, Baser excitedly said: "I can’t wait to see you all and dance together again it’s been too long we need to catch up. I love you so much I’m honestly so excited."

The Thanks For Nothing, See You Never Tour will take place in the month of April this year, with Baser beginning in Brighton, where she currently lives, and finishing in London, where she will perform at her biggest venue to date: the 2,300-capacity O2 Kentish Town Forum.

Responsible for catchy tunes like X&Y and Kiss You, the social media sensation would've been well in her right to hike up the prices of the Thanks For Nothing, See You Never Tour, however, she's determined to keep the ticket prices down and affordable to all. Baser very wisely said: "At the end of the day the most important thing to me is having [the fans] there. So for my tour I wanted to make sure tickets were affordable and available to all who want to come see me. Times are tough but music heals everyone and if I can help then I will no matter what." This is music to our ears (literally!).

Here's how you can get tickets to see the up-and-coming artist live near you.

When do tickets for Caity Baser's 2023 UK and Ireland tour go on sale?

For some of the UK venues, O2 Priority and Live Nation hosted a presale, which took place on Wednesday 11th January and Thursday 12th January, respectively.

General onsale is happening right now, having gone live at 10am today (Friday 13th January).

With Baser's first headline tour selling out within three minutes, we're sure tickets for her UK and Ireland tour will be equally as popular. For top tips on how to secure tickets, here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

How much will Caity Baser tickets cost for the 2023 UK and Ireland tour?

Baser has spoken candidly about how important it is to her to make her shows affordable to all, and that's why there's a cap on ticket prices. The singer-songwriter said: "Growing up, going to a gig was something I wasn't able to do that regularly. If I wanted to go to a concert [or] festival I would have to save up loads or wait until an occasion so I could ask my parents for it. I feel like now, being on the stage performing, I want to make gigs for everyone to come to as many times as they want."

The Friendly Sex singer follows in the footsteps of artists like Tom Grennan, and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott who kept prices affordable for their latest headline tours.

With Baser's fanbase (the RadioTimes.com team included!) being predominantly young, we're sure her efforts to keep ticket prices low will be hugely appreciated.

