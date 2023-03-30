The band were announced as playing at BST last December, and now a legendary line-up of supporting acts has also been announced. On Friday 30th June, Axl Rose and co will be joined at the festival by The Pretenders, The Darkness and Larkin Poe, with further acts to be announced soon.

Guns N’ Roses are set to headline British Summer Time in Hyde Park this June, on the 10th anniversary of the iconic festival. This will be the first time the legendary rock band have performed at BST, and is one of three UK shows they will play this summer.

Guns N’ Roses’ summer tour will end at BST, after a headline show at Glastonbury Festival and at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow. When the group announced their summer dates, they also said that there would be “more news and surprises soon”, a statement which has led many fans to believe that new music could be on the way.

BST is a Hyde Park event which is spread out over several weekends from 24th June until 8th July. This year, the festival will also see the likes of P!nk, Take That and Bruce Springsteen headline. On Sunday 2nd July, the event will also have its first K-Pop headliner with BLACKPINK.

Every weekend is its own special event complete with food, drink and hospitality packages. Here’s how you can get tickets to this year’s BST Hyde Park.

BST Hyde Park is sponsored by American Express. For more information on American Express and what they can do, read our guide to the American Express pre-sale on Ticketmaster.

BST Hyde Park: Who are the supporting acts for Guns N' Roses?

Joining Guns N’ Roses will be English-American rock band The Pretenders, best known for their '90s hit I'll Stand by You and '80s record Back on the Chain Gang, as well as their Christmas song 2000 Miles. This appearance will follow the band’s 2023 UK tour and the release of their new album Relentless.

The second supporting act is Larkin Poe, an American group fronted by sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell. Their most popular songs include Preachin' Blues, Blood Harmony, and Bad Spell.

Lastly, the festival has announced The Darkness, who sang I Believe in a Thing Called Love among other rock hits in the early 2000s.

BST Hyde Park is spread out over several weekends with different acts for each one. Here’s the full list of dates complete with their respective headliners.

24th June 2023 – P!nk / Gwen Stefani

25th June 2023 – P!nk / Gwen Stefani

30th June 2023 – Guns N' Roses

1st July 2023 – Take That

2nd July 2023 – BLACKPINK

6th July 2023 – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

7th July 2023 – Billy Joel

8th July 2023 – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

BST Hyde Park: how much do tickets cost?

General admission tickets for BST Hyde Park vary depending on the day. For P!nk they started at £95.75 and for Bruce Springsteen they were a minimum of £101.15. For Guns N’ Roses, there are still tickets available from £111.85 each and £84.75 for children.

How to get Guns N' Roses tickets for BST Hyde Park 2023

BST tickets are still available on Ticketmaster, although some days have more availability than others. The Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel days have the least amount left so be quick if you want a spot!

