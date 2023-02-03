Queen B created the album as “a place to dream and to find escape” during the pandemic - and she more than delivered. Songs such as Break My Soul and Church Girl reference club music and disco groove, while Summer Renaissance samples Donna Summer’s I Feel Love. The album gloriously celebrates black and queer dance culture.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance album dropped at the exact moment we needed it the most. With themes of escapism, self-expression and pleasure, we couldn’t help but get up and dance around our bedrooms listening to it, anticipating hearing the tracks in the club. And when we finally heard Cuff It played on a night out, it brought us so much joy we could hardly believe we’ve spent 25 plus years on this planet without it.

It’s no surprise that Beyoncé is nominated for nine awards at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. After all, she’s been releasing smash hits and pushing the boundaries for years.

From Destiny’s Child’s four Billboard number ones, Say My Name, Independent Woman Part 1, Bootylicious, and Bills, Bills, Bills to her debut solo studio album, Dangerously in Love, producing the number one singles, Baby Boy and Crazy in Love, Beyoncé is no stranger to the top of the charts.

The singer-songwriter’s third album, I Am… Sasha Fierce, earned six Grammy Awards; her fourth album, 4, spawned the smash hits Run The World (Girls) and Best Thing I Never Had; while her eponymous album Beyoncé, and subsequent album Lemonade, produced some of our getting-ready-for-a-night-out hits like Drunk in Love and Don’t Hurt Yourself.

Under the name The Carters, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z released their first joint studio album, Everything Is Love, in 2018. The married couple hit the road with their On The Run II tour that year, which was the last time Beyoncé performed live in the UK.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour is undoubtedly going to be popular, so here’s everything you need to know to secure tickets.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour 2023: when and where are the UK shows?

It’s been seven years since Beyoncé last toured as a solo artist and now, in 2023, the American pop star has announced a 43-date world tour in support of her phenomenal album, Renaissance.

The Renaissance world tour will spend five nights in the UK, and here’s the complete list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour 2023

OK, here comes the tricky part: securing tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour.

The O2 Priority pre-sale went live yesterday (Thursday 2nd February) at 10am, and you might’ve seen that the sheer demand for tickets crashed the O2 Priority app.

A series of pre-sales, including the Live Nation pre-sale, are happening today (Friday 3rd February) at 10am. To join the Live National pre-sale queue, you need to register on the Live Nation site before tickets are released.

Register for Live Nation pre-sale access

General on-sale will take place next week on Tuesday 7th February at 10am on Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

If you’re worried about securing tickets, we’ve put together a handy guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue. Swifties will be the first to tell you that buying tickets to see your favourite artist perform live can be a bit of a nightmare, so here are some top things to remember.

Join the queue 10 minutes before tickets are released; do not refresh the page (it won’t bump you further up in the queue); try and get tickets on both the Ticketmaster website and the Ticketmaster app; and make sure you have secure internet connection (and a friend to hold your hand…). Good luck, BeyHive!

