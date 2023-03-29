The hit West End production is heading out to theatres across the UK for the very first time, so get ready for unbelievable sights and indescribable feelings.

Make waaaaay for Prince Ali! Because he’s going on tour this winter as part of Disney’s Aladdin the Musical.

Starting this October and carrying on until May 2024, the show will be stopping at five cities, including Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Milton Keynes, with further dates to be announced.

Like the 1992 movie, Aladdin the Musical is based on the Arabian Nights tale Aladdin and the magic lamp, and tells the story of a peasant boy who finds wealth with the help of a powerful genie.

The music was written by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, and features iconic songs from the movie as well as original tracks for the stage.

At this point, the stage show has been seen by 14 million people worldwide thanks to appearances on Broadway, the West End and across Europe. It came to London in 2016 and had a three-year run at the Prince Edward Theatre which involved over 1,300 performances.

Now, it’s back for a UK tour and tickets for this shining, shimmering, splendid musical are on sale now. We’re here to tell you all about how to grab a spot because, after all, you ain’t never had a friend like the RadioTimes.com team.

The Aladdin UK tour kicks off this October in Edinburgh before heading out to cities in England and Wales. Here’s the full list of dates and venues.

How much do Aladdin the Musical UK tour tickets cost?

Tickets for Aladdin the Musical cost between £20 and £140 depending on date, venue, and where you’re sitting.

When do Aladdin the Musical UK tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Edinburgh, Sunderland, and Milton Keynes shows are being sold on ATG Tickets, while the other two stints are being sold on their venue sites.

Pre-sale tickets for Aladdin the Musical go on sale at 10am today (Wednesday 29th March).

General sale tickets will go live on Friday 31st March at 10am.

