A Streetcar Named Desire is a play by Tennessee Williams, first performed in 1947. It was made famous by the 1951 film adaptation starring Vivien Lee and Marlon Brando, and follows Blanche DuBois (Patsy Ferran in the upcoming run) as she visits her estranged sister Stella (Anjana Vasan) and husband Stanley (Paul Mescal) in New Orleans. It soon becomes clear that Blanche is more fragile than she seems, and as tension builds between her and Stanley the world threatens to unravel around her in the summer heat.

If you're a keen theatre-goer, we've got exciting news: the sold out production of A Streetcar Names Desire is extending its run and heading to the West End.

The show is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, who is best known for her multiple Olivier Award-winning production of Cabaret in 2021 which starred Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. A Streetcar Named Desire has been at the Almeida Theatre since December last year, and quickly sold out in part because of the limited 12-week run, and also because the Almeida is one of the smaller theatres in the capital with only 325 seats.

In extending the run for another six weeks, a lot more people will get the opportunity to see the play, especially because it's moving to the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End which has a capacity of over 1,000.

Paul Mescal was catapulted to fame following his role in lockdown hit Normal People, the TV adaptation of the best selling novel by Sally Rooney. After winning the BAFTA for Best Leading Actor for his role as Connell in the series, Mescal has branched out with several film roles, including in the highly praised The Lost Daughter directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. More recently he starred in Aftersun, for which he was recently nominated for his first Oscar.

Here's all you need to know about how to see the sold out show.

Buy tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire from £15 at ATG Tickets

A Streetcar Named Desire: when and where is the play showing?

A Streetcar Named Desire has been showing at the Almeida Theatre since December, where tickets sold out in less than 24 hours. The new run of the show will be at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End. The run is limited, lasting for just six weeks from Monday 20th March until Saturday 29th April 2023.

The Phoenix Theatre has step-free access to the Dress Circle from street level. There are also visual impairment accessible performances. For more information, visit the Phoenix Theatre website.

How to get tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire

Tickets have been available via a pre-sale since Tuesday 31st January for ATG Tickets members. If you've missed out on the pre-sale however, don't worry - the general sale went live today (Wednesday 1st February) at 10am.

Tickets start at £15 which is quite affordable for the West End. Due to its all-star cast and limited run, we expect to see tickets selling like hot cakes (or cakes on a hot tin roof), so be sure to head to ATG Tickets sooner rather than later to make sure you don't miss out.

