Little Mix announces 2021 tour – here’s how to get tickets

This year may not have been a fantastic year for live music, but we are beginning to see a sprinkle of new tour announcements.

Little Mix are the latest to announce a 2021 tour. The British girl band confirmed their 2021 UK tour for April and May next year.

The Confetti Tour is named after their upcoming album of the same name, which is due to be released on 6th November.

Confetti will be the sixth studio album from the band and the track list will include singles ‘Break Up Song’ and ‘Holiday’, both of which were released were released earlier this year.

Later this month, the band will also be a part of a BBC talent show, Little Mix: The Search, in which the popstars search for the next big group.

The show debuts on Saturday 26th September on BBC One and the winners will get the chance to support Little Mix on their upcoming Confetti tour.

The band announced the 2021 tour on Twitter saying they “really missed performing” for fans.

WE’RE GOING ON TOUR ???? Get early access to tickets by pre-ordering the Confetti album from our store NOW! We’ve really missed performing for you and we can’t wait to get back on the road! Tickets go on general sale next Friday 9am https://t.co/gF2JdYoOsp pic.twitter.com/6e6yVMBzEi — Little Mix (@LittleMix) September 18, 2020

When is Little Mix’s 2021 UK and Ireland tour?

The band’s Confetti tour will last for a month, kicking off in Dublin on 28th April 2021 and finishing in Manchester on 29th May.

How to get Little Mix UK tour tickets for 2021

Tickets for general release are available through official vendor Ticketmaster. There was also an early pre-sale through Little Mix’s official website for those who have pre-ordered the new album.

When do Little Mix 2021 UK tour tickets go on sale?

The official general release date for tickets is Friday 25th September, available from 9am.

There was also a presale available exclusively to fans who register for access or pre-order Little Mix’s album in any format from the band’s official website before 3pm on Tuesday 22nd September.

The pre-sale will launch the next morning on Wednesday 23rd September at 9am.

Which UK venues will Little Mix tour in 2021?

Little Mix will be performing at venues across the UK and Ireland:

1st May: SSE Arena, Belfast – get tickets

4th May: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool – get tickets

5th May: Flydsa Arena, Sheffield – get tickets

7th May: Utilita Arena, Newcastle – get tickets

8th May: Utilita Arena, Newcastle – get tickets

10th May: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff – get tickets

11th May: First Direct Arena, Leeds – get tickets

13th May: The O2, London – get tickets

14th May: The O2, London – get tickets

17th May: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – get tickets

20th May: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham – get tickets

21st May: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham – get tickets

24th May: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow – get tickets

25th May: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow – get tickets

28th May: AO Arena, Manchester – get tickets

